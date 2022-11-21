We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article Jamie Oliver's very British twist on classic Thanksgiving recipe These look delicious!

Jamie Oliver has put a British spin on a Thanksgiving classic. We love the two festive recipes the TV chef has shared with HELLO! for our Thanksgiving digital special, featuring Prue Leith as our cover star.

In one of his recipes, it may surprise some that the dad-of-five has suggested swapping the pumpkin with butternut squash for a "real treat".

As well as the natural taste, Jamie admitted butternut squash can be easier to get hold of. Check out his recipes below…

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy shares unusual cooking hack

PUMPKIN PIE WITH PECAN CRUMBLE AND VANILLA PASTRY

Serves 12

Total time: 2 hours 50 minutes, plus chilling

Of the recipe, Jamie said: "Topped with a sticky-sweet, nutty crumble topping, my twist on the American classic is a real treat!

"I've swapped pumpkin for butternut squash here as I love the natural sweetness it gives, plus I find it's easier to get hold of. Enjoy!"

Photography: Ella Miller (2017)

INGREDIENTS

Pastry:

150g unsalted butter (cold), plus extra for greasing

250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

50g icing sugar

1 vanilla pod

1 large egg

semi-skimmed milk

Filling:

1 large butternut squash (1.5kg)

1 whole nutmeg, for grating

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

80g soft brown sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

50g unsalted butter

3 large eggs

Crumble topping:

50g unsalted pecans

30g unsalted butter (cold)

50g plain flour

1 tablespoon soft brown sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Jamie Oliver's Christmas Cookbook, £23.20, $24.98, Amazon

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/gas 6. Lightly grease a deep, 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin.

Step 2

To make the pastry, chop the butter into 1cm cubes and place in a food processor with the flour, icing sugar and a good pinch of sea salt.

Step 3

Halve the vanilla pod, scrape out the seeds and add to the food processor, then pulse to fine crumbs. Crack in the egg, add a splash of milk, then pulse until it forms a rough dough.

Step 4

Pat and bring the dough together into a round, then wrap in clingfilm and pop in the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour.

Step 5

For the filling, quarter and deseed the squash, place on a baking tray, then add a generous grating of nutmeg. Sprinkle over the ginger and cinnamon, drizzle with the maple syrup, then cover the tray tightly with a double layer of tin foil and bake for 1 hour, or until soft. Leave to cool.

Step 6

Reduce the oven temperature to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4.

Step 7

On a clean flour-dusted surface, roll out the pastry until it’s around ½cm thick, then loosely roll up around the rolling pin and unroll over the tart tin, easing it in and pushing it carefully into the sides.

Step 8

Trim off any excess pastry, patch up any holes, then prick the base with a fork, cover and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes (use any leftover pastry to make a few cheeky mince pies).

Step 9

When the time’s up, line the pastry case with quality clingfilm (non-PVC), then fill with rice, making sure you pack it right out to the sides. Bake blind for 10 minutes, remove the clingfilm and rice and bake for a further 10 minutes, or until lightly golden, then leave to cool.

Step 10

Scoop the squash flesh and any bits from the tray into the food processor, add the sugar and maple syrup and whiz until smooth.

Step 11

Melt the butter and pour into the processor, then crack in the eggs and pulse to combine. Fill the cooled pastry case almost to the top with the mix and bake for 25 minutes.

Step 12

Meanwhile, make the topping. Place the pecans into the food processor (give it a quick rinse first) and pulse until roughly chopped.

Step 13

Add the butter, flour, sugar and maple syrup, then pulse to a rough crumb.

Step 14

When the time's up, remove the tart from the oven, sprinkle over the topping, then bake for a further 20 minutes, or until golden. Leave to cool before slicing.

Step 15

Delicious served with a dollop of boozy cream. I sometimes like to decorate my pie with extra toasted pecans, just before serving, too.

ENERGY 355kcal

FAT 18g

SAT FAT 9g

PROTEIN 5.8g

CARBS 40g

SUGARS 20.4g

SALT 0.2g

FIBRE 3g

Recipe copyright: Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, 2017. Photography: Ella Miller (2017).

BAKED SQUASH STUFFED WITH NUTTY CRANBERRY-SPIKED RICE

Jamie's top tip: "This tasty squash also makes a delicious veggie side dish, in which case you should be able to feed about 10 to 12 people with this recipe."

Photography: David Loftus

INGREDIENTS

1 butternut squash (1.2kg)

olive oil

1 red onion

1 clove of garlic

1 bunch of fresh sage (30g)

10 sun-dried tomatoes

75g vac-packed chestnuts

75g basmati rice

75g dried cranberries

1 pinch of ground allspice

red wine

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Step 2

Wash the squash, carefully cut it in half lengthways, then remove and reserve the seeds. Use a spoon to score and scoop some flesh out, making a gully for the stuffing all along the length of the squash.

Step 3

Finely chop the scooped-out flesh with the seeds and put into a frying pan on a medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil.

Step 4

Peel, finely chop and add the onion and garlic, stirring regularly while you pick the sage leaves and finely chop them with the sun-dried tomatoes and chestnuts.

Step 5

Stir into the pan with the rice, cranberries and allspice, add a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper and a swig of red wine, and mix well. Fry for 10 minutes, or until softened, stirring occasionally.

Step 6

Pack the mixture tightly into the gully in the two squash halves, then press the halves firmly back together. Rub the skin of the squash with a little oil, salt and pepper, and if you’ve got them, pat on any extra herb leaves you have to hand.

Step 7

Place the squash in the centre of a double layer of tin foil, then tightly wrap it up. Bake for around 2 hours, or until soft and cooked through.

Step 8

Once ready, take the squash to the table and open up the foil in front of everyone, then carve into nice thick slices and serve with all the usual trimmings.

ENERGY 300kcal

FAT 8.9g

SAT FAT 1.3g

PROTEIN 5.1g

CARBS 51.1g

SUGARS 22.2g

SALT 1.2g

FIBRE 6.5g

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House, Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2016, Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook) Photographer: David Loftus.

Copyright of photo of Jamie Oliver: 2021 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd. Photographer, Paul Stuart

