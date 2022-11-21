We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article Gordon Ramsay's 5 must-have recipes for perfecting Thanksgiving These look great

Gordon Ramsay has shared a series of mouth-watering recipes with HELLO! for our special Thanksgiving digital issue, starring Prue Leith on the cover.

From starter to main and dessert, the TV chef has got Thanksgiving covered. His tasty recipes include tips for speed and those final touches on how to perfect each meal. Check out some of his recipes below...

For starter...

CELERIAC AND APPLE SOUP WITH CRUSHED WALNUTS

Serves 4–6

INGREDIENTS

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 celeriac (600–800g), peeled and diced

2 Cox’s apples, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1 litre vegetable stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black or white pepper

TO SERVE

Large handful of walnuts, roughly chopped

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling Celeriac makes the most delicious creamy soup even without adding any cream or milk (great for vegans), but it can be very rich on its own.

Adding sweet but sharp apples, such as Cox’s, cuts through the richness and complements the flavour beautifully. I also love the contrast between the smooth, creamy texture of the soup and the crunchy walnuts.

Gordon Ramsay's Quick and Easy, £12.20, from $15.03, Amazon

METHOD

Step 1

Prepare the onion, celeriac and apples as listed.

Step 2

Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. When hot, add the onion with a pinch of salt and cook for 4–5 minutes, or until soft but not coloured.

Step 3

Add the celeriac, apples and thyme leaves and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 4

Pour in the vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Continue simmering for 5 more minutes, or until the celeriac is tender.

Step 5

Remove the pan from the heat and use a stick blender to blend thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, then taste and add more seasoning as necessary.

Step 6

Ladle into warm bowls, scatter with the chopped walnuts and drizzle with some extra virgin olive oil before serving.

Credit: Recipe extracted from Gordon Ramsay Quick & Delicious by Gordon Ramsay is published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25, out now.

For main...

TREACLE-GLAZED GAMMON STEAKS WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE AND GUNPOWDER POTATOES

Serves 4

Glazing the gammon steaks with treacle makes them taste like a Christmas ham, but without the rigmarole of boiling and roasting a joint for hours.

Make double the spice mix and use it to pep up roast meats, paneer, halloumi or rice. You don’t have to serve the grilled pineapple, but I really recommend it. Just not on pizza.

INGREDIENTS

600g (1lb 5oz) new potatoes, or leftover cooked potatoes

4 x 200g (7oz) thick-cut gammon (ham) steaks or boneless pork loin chops

2 tbsp olive oil or rapeseed (canola) oil, plus extra for frying 4 fresh pineapple fingers or slices

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp treacle or molasses (see tip)

1 red chilli, deseeded if you want a milder heat, finely sliced

Squeeze of lime or lemon juice

For the gunpowder spice

mix 2 tsp black peppercorns

2 tsp pink peppercorns

2 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

2 tsp sea salt 2 tsp mustard seeds

Ramsay in 10, £8.99, from $21.49 Amazon

Step 1

Place a griddle (grill) pan or frying pan (skillet) over a high heat. Fill the kettle with water and bring to the boil.

Step 2

If cooking your potatoes from scratch, slice them into rings 5mm (1⁄4 inch) thick and place in a saucepan with just enough boiling water to cover them. Place over a medium–high heat and cook for 6 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, make the gunpowder spice mix by putting all the ingredients for it into a mortar or spice grinder and crushing or blitzing them to a coarse powder.

Step 4

With a sharp knife, remove the rind from the gammon steaks, then use scissors to snip into the fat at 5mm (1⁄4 inch) intervals.

Step 5

When the griddle is smoking hot, drizzle over a little oil and cook the steaks for 3 minutes.

Step 6

Drain the potatoes, then return to the pan on the heat and dry thoroughly, shaking them until they look fluffy.

Step 7

Flip the steaks, then add the pineapple to the pan. Allow to cook for 3 minutes, flipping the pineapple regularly until evenly coloured all over.

Step 8

Place a large, non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add the 2 tablespoons oil followed by the butter. When the butter is bubbling, add the potatoes and cook until golden and crisp. Stir though the gunpowder spice mix, then remove from the heat.

Step 9

Drizzle the treacle or molasses over the steaks, turning them to coat both sides, then remove the pan from the heat.

Step 10

Put the steaks on four plates and place the charred pineapple on top. Sprinkle over some finely sliced chilli and a little lime or lemon juice.

Step 11

Serve with the gunpowder potatoes and a green salad to share

TIP FOR SPEED

When measuring treacle or honey, heat the measuring spoon first under hot running water – you’ll find that the sticky stuff will slip straight off the spoon and into your dish. It’s more accurate too.

CHEF'S TIP

Snipping into the fat with scissors will help the heat to penetrate the meat, but also gives amazing crispy crackling.

Credit: Recipes extracted from Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25, out now.

ONE-PAN PUMPKIN PASTA WITH AMARETTI BISCUITS AND LEMON THYME

Serves 2

Not only is this sauce cooked in the same time as the pasta, it's also cooked in the same pan, meaning less fuss and less washing up at the end – always a result in my house.

Sprinkling amaretti biscuits over the top might seem bizarre, but the hint of sweetness and the almond flavour finish the dish beautifully. Leave them out if you prefer.

You could also stir through some shredded cooked chicken, if you have some.

Photography: Jamie Orlando-Smith 2021

INGREDIENTS

3tbsp olive oil

1 banana shallot

150g (5oz) orzo pasta

200g (13⁄4 cups) diced pumpkin

750ml (3 cups) boiling vegetable stock

100g (4oz) purple sprouting broccoli

60g (1⁄2 stick) butter

1 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese or vegetarian equivalent

4 amaretti biscuits (cookies), crushed

1⁄4 bunch of lemon thyme, leaves picked Chilli flakes, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Place a heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil.

Step 2

While the oil is heating up, peel and slice the shallot. Add to the pan and sweat for 1 minute.

Step 3

Add the orzo and pumpkin and cook for a further minute.

Step 4

Add a third of the stock to the pan and cover with a lid. Cook for 2 minutes, then add more stock. Repeat every 2 minutes until the orzo has absorbed all the stock.

Step 5

Meanwhile, trim the broccoli, and when the orzo has been cooking for 6–7 minutes, add it to the pan. Cook for 2 more minutes, then remove from the heat.

Step 6

Stir in the butter and remaining tablespoon olive oil, followed by the Parmesan.

Step 7

Allow to rest for 2 minutes, then sprinkle with the crushed amaretti, lemon thyme and chilli flakes (if using) before serving.

Credit: Recipes extracted from Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25, out now.

TURKEY AND LEEK FUSILLI WITH CRISPY SAGE BREADCRUMBS

For a change, skip the bolognese and make this creamy turkey and leek sauce in a fraction of the time instead.

It might just become a regular midweek family meal, as it has at my house. You could also make it with minced (ground) chicken or sausage meat, and you can swap the sage for thyme, parsley or tarragon, depending on your preference.

Any shape of fresh or dried pasta would work too.

Photography: Jamie Orlando-Smith 2021

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

2 banana shallots

3 garlic cloves

4 sage leaves

400g (14oz) minced (ground) turkey leg

2 leeks 480g (17oz)

fresh fusilli or penne 200ml (3⁄4 cup)

double (heavy) cream

Small handful of flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, to serve

For the crispy sage breadcrumbs (optional)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 sage leaves

6 tbsp fresh breadcrumbs

METHOD

Step 1

Fill the kettle with water and bring to the boil, then pour it into a saucepan, season with salt and return to the boil.

Step 2

Place a large, heavy-based frying pan (skillet) over a medium–high heat and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. While the oil is heating, peel and roughly grate the shallots and garlic, then add to the pan. Allow to cook for 2 minutes, stirring regularly.

Step 3

Add the sage leaves and turkey, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon while it cooks for 3–4 minutes, until lightly browned.

Step 4

Meanwhile, finely slice the leeks and add to the boiling water for 1 minute, before adding the fusilli. Stir to separate the pasta, then allow to cook for 2 minutes, or as per the packet instructions.

Step 5

Pour the cream into the meat, stir to combine, and allow to come to the boil. Reduce to a simmer until needed.

Step 6

If making the crispy sage breadcrumbs, place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Finely chop the sage leaves, then add them to the hot oil along with the breadcrumbs. Cook until crisp and golden brown.

Step 7

Drain the pasta and leeks, reserving 2–3 tablespoons of the water, and add them to the sauce.

Step 8

Finely chop the parsley leaves and zest the lemon, then add both to the pasta along with some salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly to combine.

Step 9

Divide the pasta between four bowls and finish with the sage breadcrumbs (if making), some freshly grated Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

Credit: Recipes extracted from Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25, out now.

For dessert...

HAZELNUT TIRAMISU

Serves 4

You could make a really simple tiramisu in ten minutes, or you could push yourself to make this incredible chocolate and hazelnut version in the same amount of time… I know what I would do.

The caramelised nuts and Nutella cream (other chocolate spreads are available) make it much more impressive and only a little bit more complicated to prepare.

It can be served immediately, but could also be made in advance and kept in the fridge while you cook and eat dinner.

Photography: Jamie Orlando-Smith 2021

INGREDIENTS

40g (generous 1/3 cup) hazelnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

250g (1 cup + 1 tbsp) mascarpone cheese

3 tbsp Nutella

150ml (generous ½ cup) whipping cream

1 tbsp icing (powdered) sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

8–10 sponge fingers Cocoa powder, for dusting

Sea salt

For the soaking syrup

2 tbsp espresso coffee

1 tbsp honey

100ml (scant 1/2 cup) Marsala or coffee liqueur

METHOD

Step 1

Place a non-stick frying pan (skillet) over a high heat and add the hazelnuts. Season with a pinch of salt and toast for 2–3 minutes, tossing occasionally, until they are starting to colour.

Step 2

Add the caster sugar and allow to caramelise, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon. Pour onto a plate or board and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 3

Meanwhile, put the mascarpone and Nutella into a bowl and mix well.

Step 4

Put the cream, icing sugar and vanilla extract into a food mixer or bowl and whisk until thick but not stiff.

Step 5

Put the ingredients for the soaking syrup into a small bowl and mix together. Pour half into the Nutella mixture, then fold in the sweetened cream until just mixed for a ripple effect.

Step 6

Dip half the sponge fingers in the remaining syrup, then place in the bottom of four glasses or bowls, tearing them to fit. Cover with a layer of the Nutella cream, then dip the remaining sponge fingers in the syrup and arrange them on top. Follow with another layer of the Nutella cream.

Step 7

Break up the crystallised hazelnuts and sprinkle them on top of the puddings, then dust with cocoa powder before serving.

Credit: Recipes extracted from Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25, out now.

