9 Thanksgiving staples from the 1980s that have disappeared from tables
From classic Jell-O salads to savory sides, here are some of the Thanksgiving staples of yesteryear that have quietly slipped off the menu

Family at table together© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
While many Thanksgiving dishes have stood the test of time, there are a fair few retro classics that have quietly disappeared from the modern holiday table. Some of these are downright divisive – there’s no shortage of gelatin-based dishes that have sparked family debates – while others have simply been swapped out for fresher, more contemporary flavors that appeal to today’s taste buds.

Curious about what happened to the quirky, colorful dishes that once graced ‘80s Thanksgiving tables? From Jell-O salads to the veggie sides that fell out of favor with families, we’re diving into the decade’s staples that have since faded from popularity…

“Illustrated recipe for ‘Under the Sea Salad’,” from the Joys of Jell-O booklet, Wellcome Collection, photo number L0072306, licensed under CC BY 4.0© Wellcome Collection via Wikimedia Commons

An "Under-the-Sea" salad, seen above, was one of many popular Jell-O salads

Sweet Jell-O salads

Sweet Jello-O-based “salads” are the ultimate retro wildcard – either they earn a nostalgic spot on the Thanksgiving table or are vehemently banned from making an appearance. These desserts combined flavored Jell-O with canned fruit like pineapple or fruit cocktail, all folded together with Cool Whip for creaminess. 

Popular ‘80s versions included cottage cheese/Jell-O salads, often garnished with marshmallows or chopped nuts, or green-hued favorites like the pistachio-based Watergate salad and Lime Jell-O Fluff. While these desserts can still be enjoyed today, they’re very much the “pineapple on pizza” of the Thanksgiving menu.

Table with elegant place settings and turkey motif during American Thanksgiving meal, with canned cranberry sauce visible, Lafayette, California, November 26, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)© Gado via Getty Images

Canned varieties were the standard side in the '80s

Canned cranberry sauce

The classic “jellied” cranberry slices in a can were everywhere on ‘80s Thanksgiving tables. Quick, easy, and familiar, they were the standard cranberry side, often served directly from the can and produced by still-beloved brands like Ocean Spray.

While canned cranberry sauce was previously eclipsed by the preserve variety, it's had a resurgence on social media, with people sharing that they prefer the canned version, with all the ridges on the cranberries, to even homemade varieties.

Betty Crocker Bisquick original pancake and baking mix. Prepared mix ready to bake pancakes, muffins and biscuits fast and easy. Cheerful yellow boxed packaging with box tops label in the corner.© Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Bisquick was the ultimate all-rounder at Thanksgiving and beyond

Bisquick

A true Thanksgiving all-rounder, this baking mix was not only used to whip up quick batches of biscuits, but also used as a thickening agent for gravy and a crumbly topping for post-holiday casseroles and pies. 

While Bisquick is still available today, with its baking and pancake mixes remaining popular pantry staples, it’s less of a Thanksgiving star. Instead, fresh bakery-style breads and endless modern instant options have largely taken its place.

WASHINGTON, DC - West Coast Oyster Stuffing photographed in Washington, DC. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images).© The Washington Post via Getty Images

The dish was particularly popular in coastal areas

Oyster stuffing

A coastal classic passed down through generations, oyster stuffing combined bread cubes, butter, herbs, and oysters to create a rich accompaniment for turkey. The dish was particularly popular on the East Coast and Gulf Coast, where fresh oysters were abundant.

While still enjoyed in some households, particularly in Creole and Cajun cuisine in Louisiana, oyster stuffing has largely been replaced by more standard bread-based alternatives or herb-and-vegetable varieties, with oysters’ higher cost nudging this once-popular dish out of widespread rotation.

Pearl onion, Allium cepa. (Photo by FlowerPhotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)© Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The dish was made with smaller onions, like the pearl variety above

Creamed onions

A mid-century Thanksgiving classic that found its way into the ‘80s, creamed onions featured fresh pearl onions simmered in a rich white sauce. Often served in casserole dishes or ramekins, they added a touch of luxury to the holiday spread and paired perfectly with turkey.

Between the dish’s tedious prep – peeling countless tiny onions – and modern palates leaning toward roasted vegetables or lighter sides, creamed onions are now more of a retro throwback than a table staple.

WATERTOWN - NOVEMBER 9: Mashed turnip casserole on Wednesday, Nov. 9 2011. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)© The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mashed turnips were served on their own or with mashed potato

Mashed turnips

Another classic vegetable side, turnips were a frugal vegetable that mashed perfectly and were served both on their own or with mashed potatoes. Combined with butter, they offered a hearty, often slightly bitter counterpoint to turkey, gravy, and richer sides.

Today, mashed turnips have mostly been replaced by sweeter root vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes, as turnips are no longer a popular vegetable amongst younger generations. Still, they occasionally appear for those seeking nostalgic sides.

DENVER, COLORADO, NOVEMBER 9, 2006-- Gravy for an "Essential" Thanksgiving dinner. Food styling by Daniel Tseng. (DENVER POST STAFF PHOTO BY GLENN ASAKAWA) (Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images)© The Denver Post via Getty Images

The classic gravy has since been eclipsed by more straightforward options

Giblet gravy

A Thanksgiving essential for many ‘80s families, this gravy was made by simmering the turkey’s giblets with aromatics to create a deep savory sauce. Its signature richness was a contrast to the simpler pan gravies, or the instant varieties that were growing in popularity.

Nowadays, many cooks opt for the more straightforward options, with endless instant varieties now available, making giblet gravy less common outside of families preserving classic recipes.

Smithsburg, MD - September 11: Sally and John Walz prepare Thanksgiving meal, including mincemeat pie, on the hearth of the original kitchen on their farm in Smithsburg, Maryland Sunday, September 11, 2011. (Photo by Dayna Smith/for the Washington Post)© The Washington Post via Getty Images

This divisive dish was carried over from previous decades

Mincemeat pie

Filled with a mix of dried fruits, apples, and spices, mincemeat pie was a popular pie of choice in the ‘80s, carried over from previous decades. Often featuring suet or finely diced meat, the flavor tended to divide the crowd — more often winning the hearts of adults over children — but it remained a classic during the decade.

Today, mincemeat pie has largely ceded its spot to crowd-pleasers like pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies.

Olives attractively served in purple cabbage leaves,” by Gandydancer, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Olives_attractively_served_in_purple_cabbage_leaves.jpg© Gandydancer via Wikimedia Commons

Relish trays were a lighter appetizer before the main course

Relish tray

Before charcuterie boards stole the spotlight, the relish tray was the standard appetizer on ‘80s Thanksgiving tables. Featuring pickles, peppers, and other vegetables arranged on a platter, it provided a light and fresh offering before the richer dishes hit the table.

The classic dish has now largely been replaced by charcuterie or cheese boards, though you’ll still spot options like pickles and relishes accompanying these modern staples.

