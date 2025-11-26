9 Thanksgiving staples from the 1980s that have disappeared from tables

While many Thanksgiving dishes have stood the test of time, there are a fair few retro classics that have quietly disappeared from the modern holiday table. Some of these are downright divisive – there’s no shortage of gelatin-based dishes that have sparked family debates – while others have simply been swapped out for fresher, more contemporary flavors that appeal to today’s taste buds.

Curious about what happened to the quirky, colorful dishes that once graced ‘80s Thanksgiving tables? From Jell-O salads to the veggie sides that fell out of favor with families, we’re diving into the decade’s staples that have since faded from popularity…

© Wellcome Collection via Wikimedia Commons An "Under-the-Sea" salad, seen above, was one of many popular Jell-O salads Sweet Jell-O salads Sweet Jello-O-based “salads” are the ultimate retro wildcard – either they earn a nostalgic spot on the Thanksgiving table or are vehemently banned from making an appearance. These desserts combined flavored Jell-O with canned fruit like pineapple or fruit cocktail, all folded together with Cool Whip for creaminess. Popular ‘80s versions included cottage cheese/Jell-O salads, often garnished with marshmallows or chopped nuts, or green-hued favorites like the pistachio-based Watergate salad and Lime Jell-O Fluff. While these desserts can still be enjoyed today, they’re very much the “pineapple on pizza” of the Thanksgiving menu.

© Gado via Getty Images Canned varieties were the standard side in the '80s Canned cranberry sauce The classic “jellied” cranberry slices in a can were everywhere on ‘80s Thanksgiving tables. Quick, easy, and familiar, they were the standard cranberry side, often served directly from the can and produced by still-beloved brands like Ocean Spray. While canned cranberry sauce was previously eclipsed by the preserve variety, it's had a resurgence on social media, with people sharing that they prefer the canned version, with all the ridges on the cranberries, to even homemade varieties.

© Moment Editorial/Getty Images Bisquick was the ultimate all-rounder at Thanksgiving and beyond Bisquick A true Thanksgiving all-rounder, this baking mix was not only used to whip up quick batches of biscuits, but also used as a thickening agent for gravy and a crumbly topping for post-holiday casseroles and pies. While Bisquick is still available today, with its baking and pancake mixes remaining popular pantry staples, it’s less of a Thanksgiving star. Instead, fresh bakery-style breads and endless modern instant options have largely taken its place.

© The Washington Post via Getty Images The dish was particularly popular in coastal areas Oyster stuffing A coastal classic passed down through generations, oyster stuffing combined bread cubes, butter, herbs, and oysters to create a rich accompaniment for turkey. The dish was particularly popular on the East Coast and Gulf Coast, where fresh oysters were abundant. While still enjoyed in some households, particularly in Creole and Cajun cuisine in Louisiana, oyster stuffing has largely been replaced by more standard bread-based alternatives or herb-and-vegetable varieties, with oysters’ higher cost nudging this once-popular dish out of widespread rotation.

© Universal Images Group via Getty Images The dish was made with smaller onions, like the pearl variety above Creamed onions A mid-century Thanksgiving classic that found its way into the ‘80s, creamed onions featured fresh pearl onions simmered in a rich white sauce. Often served in casserole dishes or ramekins, they added a touch of luxury to the holiday spread and paired perfectly with turkey. Between the dish’s tedious prep – peeling countless tiny onions – and modern palates leaning toward roasted vegetables or lighter sides, creamed onions are now more of a retro throwback than a table staple.

© The Boston Globe via Getty Images Mashed turnips were served on their own or with mashed potato Mashed turnips Another classic vegetable side, turnips were a frugal vegetable that mashed perfectly and were served both on their own or with mashed potatoes. Combined with butter, they offered a hearty, often slightly bitter counterpoint to turkey, gravy, and richer sides. Today, mashed turnips have mostly been replaced by sweeter root vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes, as turnips are no longer a popular vegetable amongst younger generations. Still, they occasionally appear for those seeking nostalgic sides.

© The Denver Post via Getty Images The classic gravy has since been eclipsed by more straightforward options Giblet gravy A Thanksgiving essential for many ‘80s families, this gravy was made by simmering the turkey’s giblets with aromatics to create a deep savory sauce. Its signature richness was a contrast to the simpler pan gravies, or the instant varieties that were growing in popularity. Nowadays, many cooks opt for the more straightforward options, with endless instant varieties now available, making giblet gravy less common outside of families preserving classic recipes.

© The Washington Post via Getty Images This divisive dish was carried over from previous decades Mincemeat pie Filled with a mix of dried fruits, apples, and spices, mincemeat pie was a popular pie of choice in the ‘80s, carried over from previous decades. Often featuring suet or finely diced meat, the flavor tended to divide the crowd — more often winning the hearts of adults over children — but it remained a classic during the decade. Today, mincemeat pie has largely ceded its spot to crowd-pleasers like pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies.