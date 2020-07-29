﻿
7 Photos | Cuisine

7 of the royal family's favourite takeaways revealed – from curry to Nando's

Royals enjoy takeaways just like us

7 of the royal family's favourite takeaways revealed – from curry to Nando's
You're reading

7 of the royal family's favourite takeaways revealed – from curry to Nando's

1/7
Next

Salma Hayek drinks shots in a bikini for fun holiday photos
Sophie Hamilton
kate middleton
1/7

The royal family are known for their fine dining and the Queen has her own personal chefs catering for her at Buckingham Palace. But there surely must be times Her Majesty and other royals fancy a take-out - they are only human, after all!

The Duke of Cambridge has recently revealed his favourite curry, which was likely influenced by his wife Kate Middleton's love of spicy food. We did some digging and found several other members of the royal family are partial to a spot of fast food, from traditional fish and chips to Nando's. Read on to discover who likes what…

Duchess of Cambridge

Back in 2017, the Duchess revealed her number one takeaway while speaking to BBC Radio 1 with Prince William. Kate said: "Curry, definitely," before clarifying that William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food. The couple added: "It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!" But that all appears to have changed in the past few years...

READ: Kate Middleton's favourite foods are surprisingly normal

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: Prince William talks curry, football and Aston Villa legends on Peter Crouch's podcast

During an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast, which was recorded at Kensington Palace in March 2020, William was handed a takeaway curry from Crouch's local Indian restaurant Samrat in Ealing. When quizzed about his favourite dish, the Duke replied: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way." So perhaps his wife has converted him!

However, he still has several favourites when it comes to take-out meals. As well as admitting on Radio 1 he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest (we know the feeling!), William revealed he also eats Nando's after being introduced to the cuisine by his police protection officer.

During the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, which aired in May 2020, William stated: "everyone loves a Nando's," before adding that it had been a while since he had treated himself to a burger or pitta. He then joked: "In fact, the policeman who’s on with me again [today], he’s the one who gets me the Nando’s the whole time. It’s his fault."

RELATED: Royals and their favourite tipples: From Meghan Markle's wine to Kate Middleton's Guinness

meghan markle
3/7

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has previously admitted that French fries are one of her most-loved foods. Speaking to Best Health Canada she stated: "I could eat French fries all day long." When questioned about her ability to eat fries and stay healthy she explained that: "It's all about balance, because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it’s a lifestyle eating."

MORE: You won't believe how healthy Meghan Markle's creamy, rich pasta recipe is

Keep clicking for more photos...

the queen
4/7

The Queen

This has made our day. Yes, the Queen gets the occasional takeaway! According to The Sun, the monarch is rather partial to fish and chips and sometimes treats herself to dinner from the local chippy when staying at Balmoral. A footman is reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater.

MORE: The Queen's favourite healthy lunch revealed – and it's so easy to cook

mike tindall
5/7

Mike Tindall

Back in 2007, the rugby player husband of Zara Tindall spilt the beans on his top takeaway choice. Mike told The Guardian that he eats what he wants on Sundays, revealing: "If Zara is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously that would just be for me. I can do that fairly easily."

prince harry
6/7

Prince Harry

Just like his brother William, Harry also loves Nando's. In 2013, The Mirror reported that the prince picked up a late-night meal from the Fulham restaurant in London, ordering a chicken pitta with extra cheese plus creamy mash on the side and a double chicken wrap with fries. Yum.

 

MORE: Revealed: The 5 foods the royal family don't eat

prince charles
7/7

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales revealed his favourite pizza topping in November 2019, while on a visit to Scotland. Charles laughed as he was presented with the margarita pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in St Boswells. Chef Erminio Di Meo, 56, speaking through a translator, told the Press Association: "I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country. He was curious, he smiled and I said it's a margarita. I believe the prince said 'it's my favourite'."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.