Rugged David Beckham smoulders in new campaign shots

With the various modelling campaigns that he takes part in for his H&M bodywear collection, we're used to seeing pictures of a shirtless David Beckham showing off his toned torso.



But the footballer has proven he is just as smouldering fully dressed, with the release of campaign pictures for a new collaboration under his belt.





The 37-year-old has been signed as the face of luxury watchmakers Breitling for their Transocean Chronograph Unitime Worldtimer watch. And the first series of ads were shot on the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, where he is snapped standing in front of a private jet wearing his watch.



A leather jacket and stubble give the handsome star a rugged edge.



It is a high-powered pairing, and a seemingly natural fit for David, who is well known for his sharp and on-trend sense of style.



"I've always been a long-time admirer of Breitling," he explained in a press release. "As a company, they create not only the highest-performance watches but also timeless designs that have inspired generations. It was a natural choice for me to partner with this fantastic brand."



Last week, to the delight of his 21 million Facebook fans, David shared new photos of himself modelling his new Christmas Bodywear range for H&M. The snaps see him wearing a pair of white briefs that he designed. A towel casually slung around his neck completed the image.





David has now added a selection of warm pieces to his line, as showcased in another image where the football legend models a cosy pair of tracksuit bottoms and a thermal top designed with the winter months in mind. The monochrome shots were taken by world-renowned LA-based photographer Alasdair McLellan.



"I am so excited about this campaign for David Beckham Bodywear at H&M," Victoria's husband said in a statement. "I love the range, and feel so comfortable in each of the pieces. As soon as the collection was launched, it became second nature for me to wear it!"



Back in January, David made his independent foray into the world of fashion with a bodywear collection under the guidance of high street giant H&M. The 36-year-old himself has since modelled the range, which includes T-shirts, long-johns, pyjamas and briefs. David worked on previous campaigns with the house of Armani on designing duty. Now though, he is the one in the driving seat.



"The underwear is totally my designs, and are things that I like to wear," he told The Sun. "Working with a team has always been a key part of my life and I found that to be the same when developing this range.