Romeo Beckham borrows dad David's most infamous fashion look at Wimbledon

On Monday morning, the ever-trendy Romeo Beckham took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of himself and his pal on the way to the Wimbledon tennis tournament that began on the same day.

Romeo wearing a black leather jacket - just like dad David

Posing up a storm at his London home he shares with his parents, the 21-year-old looked super suave in an all-black ensemble, which featured one very special item - a black leather jacket. He tagged his friend Mitch in the snap, alongside an emoji of a tennis ball. With his hair shaved off and chic shades hiding his eyes, he looked just like his famous, former Manchester United superstar dad David. Alongside the leather jacket, Romeo and his dad could be twins!

We couldn't help but be reminded of David's now infamous leather look he sported alongside Victoria back in 1999. We know you know the one!

© Justin Goff David and Victoria Beckham wearing their infamous black leather outfits in 1999

David and VB wore matching leather outfits, designed by Gucci and the look is one of their most recognisable getups ever. The former England captain has since revealed he isn't particularly enamoured with it and considers it a bit of a faux pas. Previously speaking to People magazine, he said: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!'!

WATCH:Victoria And David Beckham's Twinning Fashion Moments

He added: "We were living at her mum's house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren't allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs. Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like 'Wow'. It was a LOT of leather. We still have those outfits..."

We think the pair should whack this look out again and go on a night out on the town, don't you think?