Harper Beckham's most famous fashion moment revealed - how could you forget?

Harper Beckham is now a teenager! The only Beckham daughter has come into her own in recent months, wearing incredible clothes and even featuring on mum Victoria's TikTok showing how to use Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

WATCH: Harper Beckham shines in beautiful ballgown

On Wednesday, the sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham celebrated her first monumental teen birthday and her parents posted a special, adorable tribute on their Instagram pages. Happy birthday, Harper!

© Getty Images Harper has just turned 13!

Harper, who is her parents' pride and joy, has always had a keen interest in fashion, and has had the best influence.

After all, her fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur mum, VB is one of the most stylish women in the world! And we've lost count of how many times David Beckham gets voted best-dressed male. From an early age, her high-end designer wardrobe was brimming with chic pieces from BonPoint, Gucci and Chloe.

Harper on the catwalk

It's hard to pick a favourite look, but we think you will agree, the moment she headed to the Burberry show in 2015 is pretty iconic.

© Getty Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015

At the tender age of just three, little Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the UK heritage brand's review show, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British label. With her honey-blonde hair flowing and cuddled up nervously on her footballing legend David's knee, it was just beyond cute! Also, it made us want to buy a Burberry trench coat right there and then.

Harper's wardrobe

In the years that followed, Harper rocked some truly fabulous outfits and accessories.

© Getty Harper sporting a Goyard bag and Gucci boots in 2017

We love this snap of her sporting a hugely exclusive Goyard mini tote bag and Gucci flat boots.

And who could forget when lucky Harper went to Buckingham Palace in 2017? Harper excitedly posed with David when she attended a royal tea party with friends at the landmark London location, wearing a beautiful butterfly eyelet dress by Chloe.