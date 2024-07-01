Victoria Beckham just wore the slinkiest see-through dress - we're totally speechless

Victoria Beckham looked exceptionally beautiful on Sunday as she shared a video of herself in a see-through, gold mesh dress. Sporting wet look hair and super tanned skin, as well as flawless makeup, the 50-year-old never looked better as she presented her perfume, Portofino 97.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement

Victoria has ventured into perfumes as part of her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand and we can totally see why they are so popular with shoppers. All of Victoria's fragrances represent moments in her life through their names, and this one is all about a special trip she took with her Manchester United footballing legend husband David Beckham many years ago.

The mother-of-four said: "THE SEDUCTIVE SCENT OF DESIRE. PORTOFINO ‘97 by @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.

"A euphoric hit of Calabrian Bergamot and Black Pepper, Portofino ’97 is the rush of a burgeoning romance — the adrenaline, the flirtation, the infatuation, the thrill of a secret escape — an ode to mine and David’s early rendezvous in the Italian seaside town. Kisses @davidbeckham @victoriabeckhambeauty xx."

How adorable!

Two days earlier, the former Spice Girl shared two ultimate throwback snaps of herself and David, on the said trip, and both of them were sporting total 90s glam which we are all here for. On board a yacht, Victoria's famous short, Posh Spice Pixie Crop was on show, and she wore a floral strappy top, black jeans and a cap. David also rocked a cap, a simple white vest and cargo pants.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria shared the 1997 throwback snap on Instagram

The fashion mogul said of the trip which inspired her perfume: "Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx."

Fans flocked to the comments section, including none other than Kourtney Kardashian, who said: "Ahhh Portofino."

Kim Kardahsian's older sister married in the Italian town in 2022.