Strictly stars reveal first look at their Blackpool costumes - and they are incredible Are you looking forward to Strictly's Blackpool episode?

The Strictly Come Dancing stars have spent all week gearing up for the very special Blackpool edition of the hugely popular dancing show - and some of them have already taken to Instagram to show off their incredible costumes ahead of Saturday night's performance! Posting on Instagram Stories, Saffron Barker revealed her stunning flapper girl look for her Quickstep to Marvellous Party with her professional partner, AJ Pritchard.

Saffron wore a feather headdress

Meanwhile, Alex Scott, who will be performing the Paso Doble to Beyonce's Run the World (Girls) with her dance partner, Neil Jones, shared her gorgeous look of a black and gold ensemble with voluminous curly locks, which resembles Beyonce's own look from the music video. She captioned the snap by simply writing: "YAS."

Alex posted her incredible look

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice looked ready to hit the dance floor while dressed in incredible period costumes. While Giovanni looked handsome in a ruffled shirt and tunic, Michelle went all out in an incredible Georgian-style wig along with a ballgown. She captioned the post: "STRIKE A POSE. TONIGHT on @bbcstrictly we are dancing our couple's choice to @madonna VOGUE. You now see what we have planned. We hope you love it! Vote opens at 8:20 and we'd be so grateful if you voted for #TEAMVISAGIO we will air this performance ALL WAY OUT."

READ: Where does Strictly's Saffron Barker live? A look inside her Brighton house

The Strictly gang arrived in Blackpool on Thursday, and Chris Ramsey shared a snap of himself with his fellow performers, Karen Hauer, Michelle Visage, Alex Scott, Giovanni Pernice and Neil Jones, as they traveled to the city via train - imagine spotting them on your commute! He wrote: "*Joey Voice* BLACKPOOL BABY!" Fans of the show were also quick to share their excitement about the special episode, with one tweeting: "Da dada da da da da .... Blackpool we are here and waiting!" Another added: "Happy #Strictly Blackpool weekend everyone!"

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals heartbreaking reason behind nickname Tinkerbell