Children's TV presenter Karim Zeroual might have been saved from the dance-off this weekend but he had some trouble with his Viennese Waltz on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, making a handful of mistakes that the judges couldn't help commenting on after his performance. But thanks to the quick thinking of Strictly's costume team, the 19-year-old narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

Karim started the programme in a fetching pink shirt

Most viewers probably didn't spot the change, but one eagle-eyed viewer shared before-and-after screenshots to Twitter which they captioned: "Only just realised Karim started the show in a pink shirt and danced in a white one." Another fan retweeted the message, addressing it to Theresa Hewlett, who works in the Strictly costume department, writing: "How come Karim’s shirt changed almost halfway through the show??" and a crying-laughing emoji.

@t_hewlett how come karim’s shirt changed almost halfway through the show?? 😂 https://t.co/sAmbee2DlU — karis (@karistbh) November 10, 2019

Observant fans spotted the star's change of outfit

Teresa was clearly impressed with the viewers' attention to detail and promptly responded to fill them in. She wrote: "Well spotted!! It was a decision at the last minute to change to a better fitting shirt for a ballroom hold. The hold position requires a shirt with flat shoulder. Hopefully Vic can expand on her ITT slot this week!" She was referring to Strictly costumier Vicky Gill, who explains the celebrities' outfit choices each week to Zoe Ball on Strictly's weekday spin-off show It Takes Two.

The 19-year-old danced the Viennese Waltz in a white shirt

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell is set to appear on It Takes Two on Monday, having become the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly on Sunday evening, after he and RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage were in the bottom two. Judges elected to save Michelle, meaning that Mike left the show after his fourth time in the dance-off.

When the judges' decision was announced, the dad-of-three paid tribute to his professional partner Katya Jones, telling presenter Tess Daly: "This amazing teacher, Katya, I can’t tell you the dedication that she puts in. She’d make the greatest sporting coach ever, she makes you believe that anything is possible. She hasn’t taken it easy on me. We’ve had some difficult routines and I can’t believe the miracles you’ve performed. There’s so many memories."

