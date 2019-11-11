This Marks & Spencer knitted co-ord is the talk of Instagram - just ask Frankie Bridge This cosy set is just what you need for autumn…

We are all about wrapping up warm when the weather turns colder, and Marks & Spencer's collection of knitwear is giving us all the toasty vibes right now. On Sunday evening, as part of her 'Frankie Faves' series, former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge donned a stunning selection of knitwear, including this chocolate brown knitted co-ord from Marks and Spencer. The jumper and woolen skirt combo was priced very reasonably - £25 for the jumper and £35 for the skirt. The mother-of-two added brown knee-high boots as she posed off a storm in her hallway. Both items are available online now should you fancy treating yourself, and they also come in camel.

We loved Frankie's chunky knitted co-ord

It's not just Frankie and influencers that are enjoying this set - but shoppers too, who have left rave reviews online. One customer wrote: "I had previously bought the jumper which I love, warm, roomy (without being too baggy) and when I saw the skirt I had to have it. The medium fitted my frame well and the two look great together (as I don't usually wear brown), but I love the look."

SHOP: Jumper, £25 and Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Another added: "I am 5’ and am delighted with the length, almost maxi, on me. I brought ‘medium’ which is a very ‘comfortable’ fit on me, which I prefer. The skirt is a beautifully soft mixture of wool and cotton and the split at the back is not too deep, making it very stylish. I also brought the matching jumper - a great two-piece that can be dressed up or down."

Frankie - who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge - is considered a style icon by many; she even has her own edit with high street brand Oasis. But the 30-year-old told HELLO! she does have some fashion regrets, and most of them occurred when she was in girl band The Saturdays. "When we first started, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explained. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

