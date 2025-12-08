Dianne Buswell displays baby bump in sheer catsuit: 'He's certainly grown'

Dianne Buswell is a radiant mother-to-be, and embracing this exciting era as she continues to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. The Australian pro dancer, 36, took to Instagram on 7 December to show how her bump is growing as she posted photos from a pre-filmed professional number and her bump now in the same costume.

Posed in a dazzling sheer lace catsuit, Dianne was seen at the time of filming, on the Strictly set at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. Her signature fiery red hair was slicked back, and she rocked a red lip as she styled it out alongside fellow pros Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu.

Dianne's bump update © Instagram Dianne filmed the dance early on in her pregnancy when no-one knew Flash forward several weeks, and Dianne, who is expecting her first child with YouTube star boyfriend Joe Sugg, was seen looking radiant as she cradled her bump in the same catsuit costume. "Back when we filmed this number, I hadn't told any of the pros that I was pregnant, yet it was my little secret," the gorgeous mother-to-be penned. "Last night, I found my outfit on the rack and thought I would do a growth chart…he's certainly grown."

Dressing a bump © Instagram Dianne looked glorious in the same costume weeks later "I think it's great that Dianne isn't afraid of her growing body during her pregnancy, choosing to show off every curve in this fabulous catsuit," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News editor and mum-of-two tells us. "Growing a child is super empowering and shows strength, so choosing items that accentuate the body is wonderful. Baggy clothes aren't always the most flattering during pregnancy; something body-skimming shows off the shape well, as opposed to hiding it."

© Instagram Dianne said her baby has grown She learned while pregnant herself that when dressing a baby bump that you don't always need to invest in maternity items. "Buy slightly bigger clothes which you can taper at the waist with a belt as your baby grows," she explains. "I also enjoyed wearing close-fitting jumper dresses that skim over your shape - they are the ultimate comfort and streamline your silhouette."

Styling a growing bump Dianne has exemplified how to transition your wardrobe through pregnancy, catering for a growing bump and still looking endlessly glamorous. While pregnant, many women will look for clothes which are breathable, have adequate stretch, don't swamp their bump, and still allow them to feel like themselves. View post on Instagram The high stretch is vital because it allows for rapid growth without compressing the abdomen, while pleated fabric drapes beautifully without requiring constant tailoring.

Dianne's Strictly pregnancy wardrobe © Instagram Dianne's emerald green dress for Musicals Week was epic Dianne has been spotted in the Clauditorium cheering on the contestants every week since she and her 2025 celebrity partner, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, were forced to drop out of the competition on 20 October after the actor sustained an injury during rehearsals.

© Instagram Dianne's dress skimmed her bump thanks to the pleated fabric Most recently, the ballroom and Latin star rocked an emerald green mini dress. The dress skimmed her bump beautifully with the loose pleated fabric that works for any size bump, and the bright jewel tone proved that pregnancy style doesn't have to be neutral and understated. All of Dianne's looks were custom-made by the Strictly wardrobe team and so fit her like a glove.

© Instagram Dianne rocked a custom-made chocolate brown number on Strictly She also dazzled in a chocolate brown velvet midi dress, which cascaded over her bump elegantly due to the high stretch fabric and had her looking quietly elegant. This look also showed that while dressing a bump, expectant mothers like Dianne can definitely rock the trendiest colours of the season, and chocolate is a must for winter 2025.

Dianne and Joe's baby joy © Dave Benett/Getty Images Dianne and Joe are expecting a baby boy Dianne and Joe, who met after being partnered on Strictly in 2018, announced they were expecting a new arrival on 14 September. The pair shared a video on Instagram, which was filmed at their £3.5 million Sussex home, where they painted themselves alongside a little one with '2026' at the top. "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you," the post was captioned.