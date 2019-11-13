Holly Willoughby is a total style queen in her autumnal leather skirt The ITV favourite's latest outfit is a chic as ever…

Holly Willoughby ditched the dress and decided to rock a stunning mini skirt on Wednesday's This Morning. The ITV vetreran wore a fabulous amber, burgundy and cream striped top and a burgundy mini skirt, which both came from high street store Warehouse. The 38-year-old added a pair of grey ankle boots by Jones The Bootmaker, and kept the rest of her outfit fuss-free. Holly's top is sadly a past-season but you can still pick up the skirt for just £32. Be quick though - a few sizes have sold out already. The power of Holly, eh?

Holly's new outfit was a bit hit with This Morning fans

The TV presenter looked remarkably fresh considering she had such a late night - stepping out on the red carpet at the ITV Palooza Gala.

The blonde beauty opted for a black Christopher Kane dress complete with crystal detailing at the neckline.

She paired the subtle - yet sparkly- frock with chic black heels by Gina Shoes. The Celebrity Juice star shared her outfit on Instagram, adding the caption: "Headed out to see the whole gang at the #itvpalooza .... thank you @itv for having me... dress by @christopherkane shoes by @ginashoesofficial."

Holly looked stunning at the ITV Palooza gala

Every time Holly shares a snap of her latest outfit, her huge Instagram following reacts - including fellow celebs! Christine Lampard replied to her glam look with a string of emojis and Emma Bunton added: "Beautiful!". Many of the This Morning host's fans also sent sweet messages. One wrote: "Beautiful as always!" We couldn't agree more…

Holly's famous blonde locks looked bigger and more voluminous than ever. Her look was created by the only hairstylist she works with - Ciler Peksah - who shared some wonderful up-close shots of the star. She even included the name of the products that were used to create the look, too. "Tonight @hollywilloughby for #itvpalooza / using @t3 curling iron and @ghdhair straightener, to create texture I used @avedauk @oribe and @bumbleandbumbleuk."

