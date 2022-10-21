Anne Hathaway poses up a storm in elegant black lace slip dress The star took to social media

Anne Hathaway took to social media with a string of stunning photos on Thursday which saw her posing up a storm in an elegant black lace slip dress.

The sensual snap featured as part of a photo carousel from the Devil Wears Prada star's latest photoshoot with Elle Magazine, as she was named as one of their 2022 Women in Hollywood - and boy did she turn heads!

Captioning the fabulous post, Anne penned: "I am so proud to have been one of Elle Magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood. I am also very grateful that this Alaïa and I found each other at last. Thank you Nina Garcia and Sharif Hamza!!"

Anne looked sensational in the black number which featured a low V-neck and a subtle touch of coral on the inner lining which the Les Miserables actress showed off as she sat posed pulling at her left shoulder strap with her thumb.

The star took to Instagram

Amongst the other stunning looks from the solo shoot, the brunette beauty rocked a soft cream pantsuit and a dramatic black patent trenchcoat which a chic hood in an elegant hue of cappuccino.

The subtle details from the day couldn't go unnoticed either as Anne flaunted her perfectly manicured nails which were elegantly polished in the 'glazed doughnut' chrome varnish, as first seen on Hailey Bieber and has since taken social media by storm.

As for her makeup, Anne was seen in muted pink coral lipstick, subtle brown eyeshadow and lashings of mascara.

Anne was a vision at the Elle awards

The star wore her brunette tresses down and straight with copious amounts of volume added to her roots.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the stunning post. Celebrity bestie and The Hustle co-star Rebel Wilson replied with three flame emojis.

West Side Story star Rachel Ziegler penned: "Just perfect."

One fan added: "Fashion Queen." A second wrote: "Absolutely amazing Anne. Love you!"

