Anne Hathaway rocks sparkly PVC mini dress at Cannes Film Festival

Anne Hathaway had photographers scrambling to capture her picture at the Armageddon Time photocall at Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The 39-year-old looked phenomenal in a custom sparkly velvet mini dress by Gucci that featured a blue PVC bustier with cut-out detailing across her chest.

The short frock perfectly showcased Anne's toned legs, which looked even longer thanks to her sky-high silver heels.

Letting her dress steal focus, the actress kept her accessories simple, adding a delicate pair of earrings and some silver bracelets, although she was also photographed wearing a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and toting a suede navy Gucci bag.

Her hair was styled in an elegant half-up style with loose waves cascading down her exposed back, and her makeup was soft glam with a pale pink lip.

Anne looked gorgeous in her Gucci dress

This isn't Anne's first outing on the Cannes red carpet. On Thursday she made a spectacular entrance dripping in diamonds, specifically, Bulgari's Mediterranean Reverie necklace that features a royal blue 107,15-carat diamond.

Commenting on the exquisite piece ahead of Anne's arrival, Bulgari shared a photo of the necklace alongside the caption: "A red carpet exclusive. All eyes turn towards the Mediterranean Reverie necklace, a stunning piece from the new Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection.

Anne also rocked some quirky sunglasses

"Showcasing the enchanting splendor of a unique stone — 107,15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka — this extravagant creation will premiere in Cannes this evening. Stay tuned for a thrilling red carpet debut from one of Hollywood's most elegant actresses."

Anne paired her stunning jewels with a gorgeous Armani Privé white gown that featured a sparkly bandeau, a floor-length skirt, and an oversized bow that flowed into a long train.

Anne sparkled wearing her 'price-on-request' necklace

Anne has been busy at the festival promoting her new film, Armageddon Time, which tells the "deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream".

The film features an all-star cast including Anne, Anthony Hopkins, and Succession star Jeremy Strong.

