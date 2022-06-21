Anne Hathaway shares anger over abortion rights in emotional new interview Anne also answered questions from famous friends

Anne Hathaway has shared a stunning new picture where she rocks a gorgeous and unusual corset.

MORE: Anne Hathaway gets everyone talking with latest glamorous look

The actress, who spoke passionately about her anger over the current conversation surrounding Roe v. Wade, appeared on the cover of Interview magazine, wearing a padded Dior corset with black utility straps and shoulder pads.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson jokingly collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

"This shoot was [fire emoji] and FUN!" she captioned the post, thanking the photographer Collier Schorr and the team, as well as the likes of Anna Wintour and Jessica Chastain who contributed questions to the interview.

Fans loved the new look withmany leaving heart and fire emojis. "The one celebrity that I'm absolutely and sincerely in love with," commented one admirer.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson collapses in disbelief after being shown up by Anne Hathaway

MORE: Anne Hathaway's Californian home is totally unexpected - see inside

The former UN Women Goodwill Ambassador has spent years advocating for women and girls around the globe, advancing gender equality and affordable childcare services.

When her Princess Diaries co-star Julie Andrews asked what "ticks her off", Anne shared her frustrations over the Supreme Court.

Anne rocked the fab new look

"Currently, what makes me really angry is that I can look at a newspaper and on the front page, see that there are plans in place to overturn Roe v. Wade next to an article about how there’s a baby formula shortage, which has reduced the availability of baby formula by 43 percent," the 39-year-old shared.

"What makes me angry is the people that are cheering for the overturning of Roe v. Wade will not have a conversation about that point in the future when those two stories intersect.

"And the people who have been working so hard to overturn Roe v. Wade, have done so without making any effort at creating a more fair, just, and equitable society, and affordable, by the way, in which to have children. I'm not someone who likes shaming people, but like I said, I’m angry."

Anne has two children

The United States is currently facing a shocking shortage of baby formula after Abbott, the country's dominant manufacturer, shut down its plant for a second time.

In May, it also emerged that the Supreme Court is expected to end Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted women the right to have an abortion legally. It remains unclear when a final decision will be made.

Read more HELLO! US stories here