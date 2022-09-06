Anne Hathaway shares trailer for latest film project as she marks 'end of an era' The Oscar winner is back!

Anne Hathaway has been on a bit of an uptick lately, with her most recent projects all receiving significant acclaim. And her latest of that bunch is set to hit theaters very soon.

MORE: Anne Hathaway is the ultimate Barbie in glittering Valentino dress

The actress stars in James Gray's Armageddon Time and shared the trailer for the film on her social media, marking one of her rare appearances on the platform.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway reveals what her friends really call her

Transported back to the 1980s, she sports a departure from her usual glamorous style, dressing casually in period-appropriate sweater vests and "mom jeans."

It's her hair that represents the most stark difference, as she abandons her usually long locks for a shorter cropped do that fits the style of the times quite well.

MORE: Anne Hathaway stops fans in their tracks donning denim bikini top

And she's not the only one sporting a big change, as her co-star Jeremy Strong also ages up for the role, graying out his hair for a less distinctive look.

Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Sir Anthony Hopkins also star in the drama that serves as a semi-autobiographical depiction of the director's upbringing in 1980s Queens, New York, with Anne's close friend Jessica Chastain also making a cameo as Maryanne Trump.

Anne shared the trailer for Armageddon Time

Anne excitedly shared the trailer for the project on Instagram with the caption: "'The end of an era. The beginning of everything.' So excited to share the trailer for #ArmageddonTime, in select theaters October 28."

The trailer describes the life of 12-year-old Paul Graff who deals with trying to figure out his goals in life while grappling with racism and familial pressure.

MORE: Anne Hathaway models the most unexpected workout outfit for new photoshoot

MORE: Anne Hathaway shares anger over abortion rights in emotional new interview

According to the film's synopsis on Wild Bunch: "12-year-old Paul Graff is growing up in a warm and rowdy family that includes his grandfather, who encourages his artistic aspirations.

"His best friend is John Crocker, an African-American boy. The two are inseparable and prone to mischief, but after an incident in which John and Paul share 'tea that makes you laugh' (marijuana), Paul's parents decide to transfer him to the private prep school his older brother Ted attends.

The drama received acclaim at Cannes earlier and will drop on 28 October

"Here, the student body is almost exclusively white, privileged - and prejudiced. Together, the boys concoct a risky scheme to escape their lives and run away to Florida…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.