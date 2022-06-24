Anne Hathaway models the most unexpected workout outfit for new photoshoot The actress looked radiant

Anne Hathaway donned her gym gear for a series of sizzling new photographs published in Interview magazine.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Devil Wears Prada actress shared a carousel of images from the racy shoot shot by acclaimed fashion photographer, Collier Schorr. Treating her fans to a total of eight mesmerizing snaps, Anne showed off her sporty side.

Screaming high fashion, the photographs captured Anne in a series of playful poses as she seductively swung from ropes, tried her hand at skipping, and lifted weights.

The 39-year-old rocked a selection of designer brands such as Gucci and Prada which did well to accentuate her slender frame.

In one stunning shot, Anne slipped into a jaw-dropping bandeau leather dress festooned with metal buckles. Another photograph saw the actress strip down to her bikini top and jeans for a weight-lifting session.

Anne rocked a series of designer outfits

Sharing the spectacular images with her 24.2 million fans, Anne captioned the post: "Mood swing. @interviewmag #workit."

Her fans wasted no time in flooding the comments section, with one writing: "This might be my favourite photoshoot ever," whilst a second penned: "You’re an ethereal queen. Forever amazed by you."

A third remarked: "I can’t with all these pictures. I love all of them."

And a fourth added: "Love the rendition of Marilyn Monroe picture with the free-weights."

The actress also starred on the front cover

The pictures accompanied Anne's star-studded interview which featured 20 questions from 20 of her 'friends and fans' in Hollywood. Designer Marc Jacobs asked Anne to name "one thing you regretted wearing that you look back on and wish you could erase," which prompted the Ocean's 8 actress to open up about a see-through dress she donned for a red carpet event.

"I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn't wearing a bra. It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I'm not naive. I don't expect that, but it's something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so, I would erase that, just because it sucked," she revealed.

At the end of the interview, the magazine's creative director, Mel Ottenberg, asked Anne which photograph from the shoot ended up being her favourite. The brunette beauty confessed that the flirtatious Balenciaga towel shot was her favourite, adding: "I haven’t seen a single piece sum up what fashion is right now like it."

