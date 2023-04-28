Blake Lively shares some bad news about the Met Gala 2023

Blake Lively's Met Gala look is one of the most anticipated each year - but sadly, this year, the new mom will be slipping out on the biggest night in fashion.

When asked if fans will see her on the red carpet on Monday May 1, the 35-year-old replied: "You will not, but I will be watching." As reporters complimented her on the 2022 look, Blake quipped: "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Blake Lively wowed fans in NY

The comments come as Blake wowed onlookers at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York City showcasing her incredible post-baby body just two months after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 35-year-old actress looked stunning in a brown vinyl dress with a plunging neckline, resembling a jumpsuit or trench coat with a button-up design and a belt around her midriff. Blake's outfit highlighted her toned legs with its sky-high slit and lustrous skirt that reached just above her ankles, paired perfectly with her matching brown open-toe Louboutin heels.

Joining her at the event was her mom, Elaine Lively, who looked classy in a black suit worn with an open jacket and a powder blue shirt, complementing the robin egg blue of the carpet associated with Tiffany & Co.

Last year Blake gobsmacked fans when she had the most incredible ‘outfit change’ on the steps of the 2022 Met Gala. The actress started the evening in a pink couture confection designed by Versace, but halfway up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts the bow of her Atelier Versace dress was ‘unwrapped’ by several waiting assistants to reveal a blue skirt, making for a truly dramatic red carpet surprise.

The look gave us Sleeping Beauty vibes, namely the sequence in the titular Disney animated classic where fairies Flora and Merryweather have a disagreement on what the color of the dress should be, and keep changing Aurora's dress from pink to blue.

© Getty Blake Lively is seen at The 2022 Met Gala after her outfit change

Blake accessorized with elbow length gloves, (which she also changed from pink to blue) and a decadent tiara which was a nod to the theme of the evening.

The gala marked the launch of an exhibition entitled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', a historical retrospective documenting how American fashion has evolved. The dress code, 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' focuses on the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history.

