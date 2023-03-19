Ryan Reynolds shares exciting update a month on from Blake Lively's baby announcement The Hollywood couple are also parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty

Ryan Reynolds is having a brilliant start to the year, having recently become a father for the fourth time.

What's more, just a month after Blake Lively all but confirmed that the couple's new addition had been born, Ryan had another exciting bit of news to celebrate over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor shared the results of his football team Wrexham's triumph after they won 2-1 against Bromley on Saturday.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's incredible love story

Loading the player...

The actor purchased the Wrexham FC team in early 2021 with co-chairman Rob McElhenney, and recently even took his oldest daughter, James, to the team's stadium.

He took his first trip to Wrexham in 2022, having not been able to come along sooner due to the pandemic restrictions.

SEE: Take a look inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's incredible family home

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dote on baby at home as they celebrate special news

While his family couldn't make it on the first occasion, they did feature in a cameo on the FX series Welcome to Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds shared his joy at Wrexham winning against Bromley

In an episode that aired in September, Ryan was seen receiving a FaceTime call from his wife and daughters, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

In the clip, he said: "Gotta answer this,” and one of his daughters was heard saying: “Hi dad, look at you on the field!” Though the FaceTime call wasn't shown, Blake was heard rooting on her husband and saying: “Wow, that’s so cool.”

MORE: The real reason behind Blake Lively's daughter James' moniker revealed

MORE: The sweet simularity between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James and her new sibling

It was Blake that encouraged Ryan to purchase the football team, with the actor previously revealing that she's "actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are couple goals!

Now balancing life as a family-of-six, Ryan and Blake couldn't be happier. Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

MORE: Blake Lively's daughter is her twin in resemblance you need to see

MORE: Ryan Reynolds talks baby number four - what is their name and gender?

The actor has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media.

The Hollywood couple recently welcomed their fourth child

Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.