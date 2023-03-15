How Ryan Reynolds was overwhelmed by his daughters' big spotlight moment The Hollywood star shares four children with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children are largely kept out of the public eye, but they had a big moment of their own back in 2020.

The celebrity couple's daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty, all featured in one of Taylor Swift's songs from her album Folklore, Betty.

The song was named after the couple's third child and was the very first time the moniker had been revealed in public.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' incredible love story

Loading the player...

Eagle-eyed fans realised long before it was confirmed that the song lyrics revealed Betty's name, as the song also had characters called James and Inez in it - her older siblings.

Talking about the moment a year later to Jes Cagle during a SiriusXM Town Hall event, he shared: "We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking: 'I can’t believe that happened.'"

SEE: Take a look inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's incredible family home

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dote on baby at home as they celebrate special news

Ryan also explained: "The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children had special roles in Taylor Swift's song

Ryan and Blake - who recently welcomed their fourth child - have been good friends with Taylor for many years, and she's considered "almost family" by the couple and their children.

READ: Ryan Reynolds and daughter James make rare joint appearance - and she's so grown up!

Ryan previously revealed that his children had no idea just how famous the singer was, until they went to see her in concert and realised "it was a big deal".

The notoriously private and down-to-earth couple told the world that their fourth child had arrived back in February, in the most subtle way.

Ryan and Blake are close friends with Taylor Swift

Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

MORE: The real reason behind Blake Lively's daughter James' moniker revealed

MORE: The sweet simularity between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James and her new sibling

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl. When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.