Chrissy Teigen looks sensational in thigh-split gown with husband John Legend at White House dinner

The Lip Sync Battle host dazzled with her husband John

Chrissy Teigen dazzled alongside her husband, John Legend, at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old model turned heads in a thigh-split gown, while her 44-year-old singer beau looked dapper in a classic black suit.

The star-studded event, held at the DC Hilton Hotel, saw Chrissy commanding attention in a sheer white ruffled dress, cinched at the waist with a flattering silver bodice section.

She completed her ensemble with strappy silver shoes, a matching clutch bag, and dangling earrings. Chrissy's honey tresses cascaded in loose waves over her shoulders, and she opted for a radiant makeup look.

John, meanwhile, looked sharp in a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

The couple attended the prestigious event as guests of NBC News.

Chrissy, a cookbook author, and John are parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 4.

On January 13, 2023, they welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti, after a challenging fertility journey.

Chrissy and John have been open about their experiences, including their devastating pregnancy loss in 2020 due to a partial placenta abruption.

In a brave move, the former Lip Sync Battle host shared intimate photos of their time in the hospital after losing their baby boy, Jack.

Despite mixed reactions from fans, Chrissy defended her decision to share the heart-wrenching photos, explaining that she wanted to remember those moments just as she cherishes memories of Luna and Miles.

After undergoing IVF treatments, Chrissy announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2022. She expressed her excitement and hope in an Instagram post, admitting that she still feels a mix of nerves and joy with each appointment.

The post featured a baby bump debut, with Chrissy expressing her gratitude for the happiness that has once again filled their home and hearts.

