Pregnant Rihanna highlights growing baby bump in furry mini dress as she teases Met Gala look

The Umbrella singer, one of the Met Gala’s biggest mainstays, looked sensational far along into her pregnancy

Expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, a pregnant Rihanna turned heads with her bold fashion statement while dining at the prestigious seven-time-Michelin-starred restaurant, Caviar Russe, in New York City on Saturday night.

Sharing her outing on Instagram, the 35-year-old Umbrella singer opted for a Chanel ensemble, paying homage to Monday's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Thing of Beauty." The theme honors the late German designer who led French fashion house Chanel from 1983 until his passing in 2019.

Rihanna's outfit featured a white faux fur mini dress, a black cropped jacket with white trim, white glasses adorned with the Chanel logo, and a black and white faux fur top hat.

Completing her look, the mom-of-one-year-old Noah wore black and silver strappy sandals and chunky, bejeweled earrings.

The singer's attire all but confirms her presence on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday.

The 2023 Met Gala will mark Rihanna's 11th attendance, with her first being in 2007 at age 19. Over the years, she has continued to make her mark on the Met Gala, attending events in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 – even while in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala appearance remains unforgettable, as she co-hosted the event with the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

She donned a custom silver fully-beaded minidress, cape, and miter by John Galliano, earning her the title of one of the best-dressed attendees and securing her place in Met Gala history.

In addition to preparing for the birth of her second child, Rihanna has taken on a starring role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The singer surprised fans at CinemaCon Day in Las Vegas on Thursday, announcing that she would voice Smurfette in the film.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn't work out," she joked to Variety.

Rihanna will also be involved behind the scenes, producing the film and writing and recording original songs for the movie, set for release in February 2025.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.