Stacey Solomon rocks shorts and thigh-high boots on girls' night out with Mrs Hinch

Stacey Solomon, 33, enjoyed a rare moment away from mum duties to enjoy a spontaneous night out with her sister and close friends, including her bridesmaid Sophie Hinchcliffe AKA Mrs. Hinch.

Taking to Instagram to give her 5.6 million followers an insight into her girls' night out, Stacey shared several clips from her evening which rapidly progressed from birthday brunch to hitting the dance floor at drag bingo. Take a look at the ladies' fun evening in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch hit the dance floor at drag bingo

The glowing mum-of-five, who recently welcomed her daughter Belle with husband Joe Swash, looked incredible rocking high-waisted black shorts, and oversized knit jumper and bold knee-high boots. Adding to the glamour of her ensemble, the Loose Women star styled her golden blonde hair in princess-like curls.

As for makeup, Stacey looked beautiful with fluttery lashes, a honey-hued bronzer and soft pink lip, highglghting her flawless complexion.

"Somehow I've ended up back out again. This hasn't happened since I was about 17, I'm a home at 5pm girl," Stacey shared on her IG story. "So I'm now at best drag bingo, with the most amazing singer, screaming the Power of Love at the top of my lungs. Pray for Joe tomorrow."

The star then followed up her party girl posts with a wholesome photograph beside her son Rex. "Me and Rexy are cheering Leighton on today," she penned. "This is why I don't go out. Night feeds and football equals instant regret."

SEE: Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid Mrs Hinch is a vision in intimate wedding photos

Stacey posed with her mini-me fashionista daughter Rose and baby Belle

Stacey's night out comes just after the TV star whisked her two youngest daughters off to Paris for a whirlwind trip, leaving husband Joe and her three boys at home.

The Loose Women star's fans were loving the beautiful family photos taken beside the Seine, flooding Stacey's Instagram account with comments about how adorable the herlittle girls Rose, one, and baby Belle, two months, looked in the photos.

Stacey took her two youngest children for a whirlwind Paris trip

Radiant Stacey, 33, was the vision of happiness in a candyfloss pink dress as she cradled her youngest child while her toddler Rose beamed alongside her – but all fans could talk about was Rose's iconic fashionista flared trousers.

DON'T MISS: Why Stacey Solomon has ditched £35k engagement ring following baby Belle's birth

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.