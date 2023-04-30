Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in sheer lace gown and sky-high heels

The Hollywood star reunited with her Wednesday co-stars on the red carpet

Catherine Zeta-Jones channelled her inner Morticia Addams on Saturday night as she stepped out for a star-studded event in Hollywood.

The Welsh-born actress looked fabulous in a sheer black lace gown, teamed with black high heels, as she joined her Wednesday co-stars at the ATAS Official Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

She was joined by Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Ortega - who plays her on-screen daughter Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show.

It's been a busy time for Catherine - who splits her time between the United States and Wales - where she still has a family home.

The Chicago actress and her husband Michael Douglas have both been attending high profile events this week. On Monday, Michael went to the star-studded opening night of the Broadway show Good Night, Oscar in New York City.

The actor was joined by the couple's son Dylan, 22. The pair are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Carys, who recently marked a big birthday as she said goodbye to her teenage years.

The college-goer hit a milestone age, turning 20 years old on April 20, which her mom celebrated with a slew of unearthed photographs on social media.

"20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven’t cherished," she wrote. "Happy Birthday beautiful lady."

The birthday girl wrote back and commented: "Thank you mommy! I love you so deeply- thank you for the wonderful mother you have been for these 20 years."

© Photo: Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones with her two children Dylan and Carys

The video even featured a clip from Carys' childhood and had fans saying the same thing. "Cutest mother and daughter duo," wrote one, while another added: "She's the spitting image of you."

Carys is now at university, while her brother Dylan, 22, graduated from Brown University in 2022.

When Carys left home in 2021, Catherine admitted that it was difficult, due to the fact that her youngest leaving home made her and husband Michael Douglas empty nesters.

© Photo: Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas

At the time, she shared a video of Carys "packing her bags," and it prompted her to take a walk down memory lane with some old family videos.

Alongside the social media post, she wrote: "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books." "Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

