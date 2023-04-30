Shania Twain dazzles in fishnet tights and platinum blonde hair as she kicks off Queen of Me Tour

The "Waking Up Dreaming" singer started her Queen of Me Tour on April 28th

Shania Twain has been hitting stage after stage since releasing her latest album, Queen of Me – her first in six years – and with her performances have come fabulous looks after looks.

She has made no exception to her glamor now that she has embarked on the official Queen of Me Tour, which kicked off on April 28 and will run throughout the year, until November 11.

For her very first weekend of shows, she kicked things off in Spokane, Washington, and did so with a bang.

Shania took to Instagram to commemorate the beginning of her tour, sharing a photo of her straight off of the stage and on to her next location.

Throughout promo for her new album, fans of Shania have seen no shortage of the star donning a variety of wigs, and for the new photo, she opted for platinum blonde, long and straight tresses.

The rest of her look consisted of a corset style unitard in black, paired with polka-dot fishnet tights and black thigh-high boots, but it was her adorable companion that stole the show, a little Pomaranian she is holding up next to her face in the photo.

"Thank you Seattle," Shania wrote in her caption next to a pink heart emoji, adding: "On my way to catch a plane in the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" outfit," plus the hashtag "Queen of Me Tour."

Those who have already attended the show raved about it in the comments section under the post, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."

© Getty Shania kicked off her tour with a bang

Meanwhile, others were sure to compliment her look, writing: "You look amazing," and: "You're beautiful and this is a beautiful picture of you," as well as: "An absolute icon!" plus another fan added: "You are beautiful no matter what you wear."

Next up on Shania's tour is a return to her home country of Canada, where she'll have concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

