Salma Hayek suffers multiple wardrobe malfunctions and you should see her reaction - watch

Salma Hayek was feeling grateful for her fans on Tuesday and thanked them with a very cheeky video which can be seen below.

The Frida actress celebrated reaching 24 million followers on Instagram and rejoiced with a revealing dance.

Salma suffered multiple wardrobe mishaps which were caught on camera - and her reaction was surprising."24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile," she wrote alongside the video. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs."

WATCH: Salma's wardrobe malfunctions were caught on camera

Fans rushed to comment: "You know you’re living your best life while dancing and it all comes out," and, "Is @salmahayek aging backwards……not fair."

It's by far the first time the Mexican-born star has suffered a clothing malfunction. At the BAFTA Awards in 2022, Salma walked the red carpet in a stunning deep purple velvet Gucci gown.

MORE: Salma Hayek shares sweet photo alongside rarely-seen brother Sami for special occasion

MORE: Salma Hayek rocks florals and feathers for show-stopping photoshoot

The majestic number featured raised sleeves, a low neckline, and a high slit that showed off black lace details underneath and on the cuffs.

However, they proved to be slightly bothersome for Salma, as she shared a picture of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt.

As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment. She took it in her stride and captioned the photos on social media: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more."

MORE: Salma Hayek breaks the internet in sexy striptease – and Antonio Banderas approves

Prior to that, she had a fashion error at the Screen Actors Guild Award - and this time it involved another celebrity too. While in the bathroom moments before heading to the stage to present an award, Salma's glove, part of her royal pink ensemble, was caught in actress and friend Fran Drescher's gown.

© Michael Buckner Salma stuns at Met Gala 2023 wearing Gucci

Salma explained: "My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom."

Salma's sense of humor and her style have won her legions of loyal followers on Instagram and off. Most recently, she wowed the crowds at the 2023 Met Gala in a Gucci gown with a tiered skirt and a high-shine corset which couldn't be missed.

The 56-year-old isn't afraid to show off her bikini body either, and oozed confidence during a recent sun-soaked vacation. Salma posted photos of herself in a sizzling yellow bikini - and she's never looked better.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean," she captioned her snaps which saw her stepping out of the ocean and onto a boat.

"Like a fine wine," one fan simply commented, while another joked: "I just had 19 heart attacks," and a third gushed: "What a beautiful little mermaid," and several others just left flame emojis.

See more photos of Salma looking fabulous below.

© Getty

© Getty

© David M. Benett

© Getty Images

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.