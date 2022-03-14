Salma Hayek reveals cheeky fashion mishap in purple bodycon gown on star-studded red carpet The House of Gucci star stunned in...well, Gucci

Salma Hayek revealed to fans that glamor can often come at a hefty price as she shared an unfortunate albeit cheeky fashion mishap she had at the BAFTA Awards.

The actress attended the recent ceremony on Sunday in London and walked the red carpet in a stunning deep purple velvet Gucci gown.

She looked like a royal in the majestic number that featured raised sleeves, a low neckline, and a high slit that showed off the black lace details underneath and on the cuffs.

However, they proved to be slightly bothersome for Salma to manage, as she shared a picture of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt.

As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment. Although she took it in her stride quite easily.

Salma alluded to the cheeky fashion mishap in a social media post

The Frida star captioned her photo: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more," and fans quickly supported the star by inundating her comments section with heart emojis galore.

Salma attended the 2022 BAFTAs in support of her co-star Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Actress for House of Gucci, and the film itself, which had scored a nod for Best British Film.

However, this wasn't the first time that the star had a fashion error during this awards season, revealing earlier this month that a serendipitous one occurred at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While in the bathroom moments before heading to the stage to present an award, Salma's glove, part of her royal pink ensemble, was caught in actress and friend Fran Drescher's gown.

The actress had another fashion fail moment at the SAG Awards with Fran Drescher

As an attendant worked at separating the two, they were filmed gushing over each other, with Fran in particular mentioning how often they'd run into each other and raving over her work in House of Gucci.



