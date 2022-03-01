Salma Hayek reveals fashion fail with backstage video involving Fran Drescher The Frida star still made quite the impression at the SAG Awards

Salma Hayek had quite an eventful night at the annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards this past weekend, but she didn't expect to be in a situation quite like this one.

MORE: Salma Hayek shimmers in satin Gucci dress at SAG Awards

The actress shared a video on her social feed which revealed that she'd had an unfortunate wardrobe mishap happen right before she was due on stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprising confession about London home

She wrote about how her glove got stuck on the studded rim of Fran Drescher's gown while they were both in the bathroom right before she was to present an award to Michael Keaton who, ironically enough, was also in the bathroom when his name was called out.

Fran and Salma did have a conversation where they shared their mutual admiration for each other and the The Nanny star even revealed that she'd written a letter to Salma praising her for her "fantastic" and "fearless" performance in House of Gucci.

MORE: Salma Hayek shares heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth amid COVID-19 diagnosis

They also gushed about how often they'd randomly run into each other, embracing as they recollected a memory of theirs from Paris after being separated by an attendant.

Salma got her glove stuck in Fran Drescher's dress at an unfortunate moment

"My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom," Salma hilariously captioned her video.

Many of her fans reacted with heart and laughter emojis for the two actresses, with one even leaving a comment that read: "Love this on so many different levels!"

MORE: Salma Hayek rocks a leather skirt for Valentine's date with husband François-Henri

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in very rare picture with husband François-Henri for Valentine's Day

The actress even took to Instagram after the show to share several behind-the-scenes moments from her time at the star-studded event.

The star shared several BTS moments from her night at the SAG Awards

She included a shot of herself in just a bathrobe as she got ready for the night and added several pictures of herself with her House of Gucci castmate Lady Gaga and others like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.