Salma Hayek amazes in plunging gown for throwback photo as she sends touching message to Penelope Cruz

Salma and Penelope have been friends for more than two decades

Salma Hayek wowed fans on Friday with a throwback photo of herself and her Hollywood bestie Penelope Cruz, in a sweet video to mark Penelope's 49th birthday.

The pair looked as glamorous as ever in the throwback snap, with Salma sporting a plunge neck navy gown with sequin detailing, whilst Penelope looked radiant in a sunshine yellow strapless frock.

The shot was taken from the Annual Academy Awards back in 2005, and the pair twinned with a matching up-do hairstyle.

Salma marked the occasion by taking to Instagram to share a video compilation of clips of the duo over the years, including clips from action comedy film Bandidas, which the pair starred in together back in 2006.

The Western film solidified their two-decade-long friendship, with Salma supporting Penelope from the start of her time in the industry.

Penelope previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Salma picked her up from the airport before filming for Bandidas began.

Penelope told Ellen: "She picked me up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.'

"So she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

The Magic Mike star captioned the Instagram post with a sweet message for her friend. "My dear Penelope, happy birthday. When a new year arrives there is comfort to know that we are not alone, and you and I will always have each other through this old friendship, which is the only thing getting old, because you and I aren’t."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt video. One follower wrote: "I wish for this type of friendship #lifegoals." While another penned: "The ultimate dream team!"

