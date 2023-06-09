Sarah Michelle Gellar slays risque new look for stunning photoshoot

Sarah Michelle Gellar is putting the slay in slayer! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looked incredible as she rocked a fishnet jumpsuit paired with an oversized blazer for a new photoshoot.

The mom-of-two is the cover star for fashion magazine L'Officiel, and she looked incredible in a series of outfits including the risque look that saw her wearing the full-body fishnet suit with black suit shorts and a blazer.

The look was paired with black stilettos, and slicked-back hair, and fans and famous friends alike were quick to comment.

"Who’s sexy?" commented BFF Selma Blair, as one follower shared: "One of your most iconic covers!"

Other looks saw the 46-year-old in a soft sky blue jersey dress with the buttons undone all the way to her navel, and donning a vampy black bodycon dress with long sleeves and a cowl neck that fell below her breastbone.

Sarah found fame in the late 1990s

The shoot was to tie in with her big return to a major TV show with new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack which launched this year.

"I’ve been doing this for such a long time that it brings a very unique and different perspective to it," she told the publication of being a producer as well as an actor. "Also there’s something to be said for having a producer that’s on set every day in that capacity, because nobody really knows what goes on on a set the same way that an actor that’s there every day does."

© Paramount Sarah Michelle Gellar in Wolf Pack

Fans adore the star for her strong leading roles in fantasy dramas like Buffy, so her new character in the supernatural teen drama is a welcome hint of nostalgia for her fans. The new series tells the story of two teens whose lives suddenly change forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. In the series, which also stars Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard.

The Cruel Intentions actress plays the role of Kristen Ramsey, a "highly-regarding expert in her field" who is drafted in to help catch the teen arsonist who started the wildfire that changed everything.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wirth husband Freddie Prinze Jr

The beloved star is also mom to Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, her kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - and Sarah recently revealed that her teenage daughter has her own dreams of becoming a Hollywood actress, but her mom is definitely not in favor.

"We have rules in place," she continued. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."