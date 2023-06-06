Eva Mendes' $76 summer mules are so cute that we have to have them now

Eva Mendes donned a stunning look for a romantic Instagram post that seemed to be dedicated to her partner, Barbie star Ryan Gosling. But while fans were focused on speculating about who the cryptic caption was about, we were entirely focused on something else - her shoes!

We loved the fun orange mules so much we tracked them down. The heels are by Charles & Keith - a brand worn by stars including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid - and, despite being A-list approved, come in at a reasonable $78.

© @evamendes Eva Mendes' orange kitten heels are the perfect pop of color for a summer look

The $76 genuine leather mules feature a flirty peep toe design and a 3.5-inch kitten heel.

“Orange continues to be a hot color trend as we roll around to summer 2023, and it suits most skin tones and matches well with a range of other colors including blue, white green and yellow,” says HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson. “That means Eva's mules are a great choice for your summer wardrobe - they allow for plenty of creativity when it comes to putting together outfit choices.”

And if dopamine-inspiring orange isn’t your vibe, the cute shoes also available in classic black patent and Princess Kate-worthy nude.

Eva rocked hers with a colorful print dress by Chufy and Lizzie Fortunato jewelry.

The star’s followers were so impressed with the Instagram shots that they wanted to know if Eva had any tips - “How do u look like this everyday with 2 kids lol.. I need the secret,” said one commenter - and she had a very straightforward answer.

In the comments, the Hitch star replied, “It’s all tricks mama! Someone colored my hair and did my make up and it’s a flattering dress. My friend took a picture from a flattering angle and I had just seen [beauty doctor] @marianalvergara a few days prior. I never want my posts to make women [feel] bad …. it’s not effortless on my part! There’s quite a lot of effort put into it. lotsa love mama !”

If you want more styling tips, be sure to follow Eva on Instagram. We love her advice - including her amazing fashion hack for the perfect head wrap.