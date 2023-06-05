GMA's Robin Roberts,62, stuns in tiny shorts in jaw-dropping vacation photo – but it's bittersweet

The Good Morning America co-anchor went away with her fiancée Amber Laign and co-stars

Robin Roberts has shared a new photo from her stunning vacation – and it's safe to say fans are envious!

The GMA star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a beautiful group shot featuring herself and her travel companions on a yacht while out at sea in Turks & Caicos.

The 62-year-old looked stylish dressed in a pair of tiny shorts teamed with a matching shirt and straw hat. She completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Robin was pictured with her fiancée Amber Laign and their friends, including GMA's very own Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb, as well as Gio Benitez and his husband Tommy DiDario.

Also present was TV travel expert Emily Kaufman, known to many as 'the Travel mom', and her husband Sid. While Robin had a wonderful time away, all good things have to come to an end, and she shared a grateful, yet sad message alongside the picture, revealing that she had to leave the trip a day earlier than everyone else due to work commitments.

She wrote: "Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert….then our happy place, Key West…followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos. Thank you @tommydidario for arranging as our hosts @theshoreclubtc. Spectacular in every way imaginable!

"Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for a work assignment on the west coast. Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!" she wrote.

It's been quite the whirlwind of excitement as prior to her trip, she was away in Key West, and also recently in Paris on assignment.

The star shared a photograph, apparently from her hotel room, showing off a fabulous view of the Eiffel Tower and the Parisian skyline. "Bonjour America!" she quipped in the caption.

Though her work takes her around the world, Robin’s heart is in Key West, which she has always called her “happy place” and where she seems to escape as frequently as possible, whether for a short break or longer stay.

In April, she shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach while visiting the famed island resort. Wearing a straw sunhat and oversized sunglasses in the gorgeous candid snapped by fiancée Amber, Robin captioned the pic simply: "This is what serenity looks like... where's your happy place?"

It remains to be seen though, if she and Amber, who got engaged earlier this year, will tie the knot in the Floridian paradise. Robin did hint earlier in the year that she would be saying 'I do' with Amber at some point in 2023.

In an Instagram conversation between Amber and her famous friend, Tommy, back in February, she revealed some new information about the big day.

"I think the universe is telling us to rendezvous somewhere soon," Tommy wrote in reply to GMA star Lara Spencer's recent post about her travels. Amber quickly responded: "The wedding!!", hinting that it is sometime very soon.

