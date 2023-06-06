Kamala Harris' edgy stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's very messy home sparks reaction from fans

The model lives in Brooklyn and has a bold sense of style

Ella Emhoff has carved out a successful career as a model and knitwear designer over the last few years, but despite her fame - and the fact she's the stepdaughter of Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris - she remains incredibly down-to-earth.

The edgy star has given fans a sneak peak into her life away from the catwalk and it's vibrant to say the least.

Ella appears to work from her home in Bushwick, Brooklyn meaning it's a colorful explosion of knitted fabrics, yarns and crafting.

In one photo she pinned on her Instagram feed, she wore a dress made from scraps of knits and while her outfit caused a stir with her followers, her home almost eclipsed her outfit.

Fans noticed the quirks behind her, such as the little doll sitting on top of a pile of books, the knitted chair cover and clothes piled on the floor. But mostly, they adored her creations and branded her room "inspiring," and her work "so darn good".

Ella has made huge strides since being signed by IMG models at the beginning of 2021 when her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

But the daughter of second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, hadn't planned to forge a career in the modeling world and she told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

© Getty Images Ella attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and other young women. Ella has opened up about her edgy appearance in the past and said she is delighted to put her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut" on display.

© Photo: Getty Images Ella's fans love her quirky sense of style

But since kickstarting her modeling career, she's also proven she can do glamor too with shoots for Balenciaga and she looked completely different in Dust magazine as well.

Most recently, Ella showed off some of her body art when she modeled a knitted, white dress from inside her home and posted it to Instagram."Can’t even lie, I just made a hot dress," she captioned the post that featured a series of pictures of herself in the dress that hugged her figure and allowed her arms tattoos to shine.

© Photo: Getty Images Ella has many different sides to her

The 24-year-old has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon.

Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

The fashionista made her New York Fashion Week debut as a designer this past spring.

© Instagram The model recently marked her 24th birthday

While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit and she celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios.

© Getty Images Ella is the daughter of Kamala's husband Doug

