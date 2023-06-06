Kelly Ripa, 52, is a bombshell in tiny red swimsuit in ageless photo to mark celebratory day in family

Kelly Ripa just doesn't age - and she reminded everyone of just that in her latest social media post.

The Live star took to Instagram on June 2 to pay tribute to her firstborn Michael Consuelos, on his 26th birthday.

The TV favorite posted a montage of pictures featuring Michael over the years, including one of her with her son as a toddler, and daughter Lola as a baby, posing in the swimming pool.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' incredible love story

The former Hope and Faith actress looked stylish dressed in a red swimsuit Baywatch-style, which she teamed with a blue bucket hat. The nineties throwback proved that Kelly looks just as youthful today as she did back then too.

Kelly, 52, is incredibly health conscious and has made a lot of changes to her diet over the years to maintain her trim physique.

Kelly Ripa looked stylish in a tiny red swimsuit in a throwback photo

Back in 2017, the mom-of-three decided to experiment with a sober month, which proved so successful that she hasn't drank alcohol since.

The actress-turned-TV host opened up about the decision to People, joking that the time she gave up drinking just so happened to be at the same time that Ryan Seacrest started working at Live.

© Jamie McCarthy Kelly Ripa has a fabulous figure

"Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he's like, 'I got here and you stopped drinking.'" she said. "It really was not that. I did a sober month - all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together - and I just never went back to it. It wasn't even really a thought process," she explained.

Kelly realised that by giving up alcohol, she not only felt great, but she looked it too. "I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker - I wasn't someone who got drunk - but even like two glasses of wine at a girl's night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning," she said.

Kelly Ripa with her husband and children at home in NYC

Kelly also told the publication that over 20 years ago, she gave up smoking, something she also doesn't miss. Kelly's diet is also really healthy and she gave up sugar after making simple changes to her eating habits with the health of Dr. Daryl Gioffe, who wrote Get Off Your Sugar - in which the star wrote a foreword for.

It read: "For years I had a candy drawer at home that I kept fully stocked and would dip into whenever I felt the faintest urge for sugar. "I knew that sugar isn't good for you, but I figured that everybody needed to have some kind of vice, right? What was so bad about rewarding myself with something sweet?" She added: "What I didn't fully appreciate is just how addictive sugar truly is."

See below more photos of Kelly Ripa over the years

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

© Patrick McMullan Kelly Ripa with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly close to their children

© Instagram Kelly and Mark work hard to stay in shape

