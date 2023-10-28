How to bewitch in a sustainable Halloween costume this year

Halloween is just around the corner, with Barbie, Wednesday Addams and the Beckhams being our top inspiration for costumes this year. But with fast fashion generating more carbon emissions than aviation and shipping combined, the only terrifying thing about this spooky season is the plastic waste coming from our single-use Halloween costumes.

Each year, approximately 2,079 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the UK by Halloween clothing alone. In weight, that's equivalent to 83 million plastic bottles.

Adding to the monstrous waste, 83% of Halloween costumes in 2022 used non-recyclable oil-based plastics, meaning they were destined to end up in landfill - and could take up to 200 years to decompose, per Waste Managed.

Luckily, there are several sustainable alternatives to Halloween dressing this season. From recycling your old clothes to shopping vintage, or even renting your costume, keep scrolling to discover ghoulishly responsible ways to slay in the style stakes this spooky season.

Avoid a one-time-wear costume

© Beyond Retro The Beyond Retro Vintage Halloween range will include leather, lingerie, silks, and lace alongside iconic costumes

"Shopping with a long-term use mindset is key," says Beyond Retro's Francesca Sieler, who recommends thinking of "Halloween and beyond" when searching for a costume this year.

"Think, 'How can I wear this item beyond Halloween to avoid a one time wear?' There are so many vintage pieces that would work for a costume-worthy occasion while also being perfect for everyday wear."

Francesca added that shopping pre-owned garments from vintage stores or charity shops not only reduces the need for new clothes production, but also adds a unique and authentic touch to any costume.

© Beyond Retro Beyond Retro's mantra is: "Pieces of our past, to save our future"

Everything from leather to lingerie, silks and lace alongside iconic costumes such as wedding dresses, gothic gowns and vintage-inspired suits are stocked in Beyond Retro stores this Halloween season.

Shop your wardrobe

The most sustainable wardrobe is the one you already own. When it comes to sourcing your Halloween costume, don't be afraid to get creative with the clothes that already have a place in your wardrobe.

A pair of leather trousers could fit the perfect Sandy from Grease, while an old shirt could be ripped up á la Frankenstein.

© Gotham Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber unintentionally nailed opposite dressing - and it makes for the perfect celebrity-inspired Halloween outfit

Looking for a low maintenance celebrity-inspired costume? Justin and Hailey Bieber's iconic opposite outfits at her Rhode Beauty launch this year could easily be recreated with existing items in your archive.

Embrace a circular wardrobe

If you really can't find something for your Halloween look that will also be a long-term addition to your wardrobe, don't panic! Beyond Retro offers a circular solution in the form of an exchange programme, where customers can bring back their worn Halloween costumes in exchange for a voucher.

"We stand by the mantra "Pieces of our past, to save our future" and this is especially important for events like Halloween," says Francesca.