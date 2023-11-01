Today's Jenna Bush Hager takes the plunge in skintight, lycra catsuit leaving fans stunned

Jenna Bush Hager pulled out all the stops this spooky season with head-turning outfits fans couldn't get enough of.

After impressing on the plaza with her Today costume, Jenna did a 360 with a very different look.

On Halloween, the TV host killed it as Cher's late husband, Sonny, complete with a moustache, short wig and 70s suit.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb transform into Sonny and Cher for Halloween

But at home, she donned a racier outfit and slipped into a red catsuit which showed off her gym-toned physique.

Taking to Instagram, Jenna shared a photo of herself next to her husband, Henry, and she wore the form-fitting ensemble which clung to her curves in all the right places.

© Instagram/Jenna Bush Hager Jenna Bush Hager wowed in one of her many Halloween costumes

She later added more images as it transpired that she repurposed her costume as a slice of pizza and her young son, Hal, dressed as a New York street rat.

The rest of her family wore outfits for the occasion too, with her daughters Poppy, eight, and Mila, 10, dressed as an angel and a bunny.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and her family enjoyed a festive spooky season

Henry had fun as a giant taco and also posed in a black outfit adorned with strip lighting.

Jenna recently spoke to her co-star Hoda Kotb about her family's plans for the holiday and said: "We've already been talking about what everyone’s going to be for Halloween in our household.

© Getty Images Jenna and Hoda Kotb perform during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City.

"What are we looking at?" Hoda asked. The mom-of-three then explained: "Hal wants to be a New York City rat. Not just a rat, but a New York City rat, so a special kind of breed." Hoda remarked: "So bigger than normal?"

"Large, maybe pizza in half of its mouth," she quipped - which would explain why she dressed as a pizza slice.

Jenna and Hoda having fun on the set of Today

As for her daring choice of catsuit, Jenna previously spoke about her newfound love of fitness and how she's keeping in shape. "I work out first thing in the morning. That's my new thing," she revealed to Women's Health.

"I'm obsessed with jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardios. But those things are hard to do before work." Back in 2022, Hoda gushed over her co-star's appearance and said fans had noticed how great she was looking too.

© NBC Jenna was praised by Hoda and her fans recently

"Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks," she said on Today. "People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'

"Something is happening. I think for someone like you and me who is constantly berating and belittling, I think one of the things we should do in January is celebrate when something good happens. Celebrate it!"

When quizzed on what she's been doing, Jenna replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out."

