Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 19, almost upstages her mom in very racy Halloween costume

It wouldn't be Halloween without an epic costume from Heidi Klum – but this year, she was almost upstaged by her teenage daughter, Leni.

While Heidi turned heads in her extravagant peacock costume, the 19-year-old gave her mom a run for her money by wearing a very racy outfit that left little to the imagination.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni show off close bond in fun video

Walking the orange-colored carpet outside Manhattan's upscale nightclub, Marquee, Leni put her model physique front and center in a light pink push-up lace bra and matching frilly shorts.

It appears strawberries were the inspiration behind her costume, as she added a strawberry purse and carried a container of the fresh fruit in her hand.

To complete her look, Leni rocked a vivid pink wig, green and white thigh-high striped stockings, and platform heels, adding a baby pink lip and fluttery black eyelashes.

Leni posed for photos alongside her mom, her stepfather Tom Kaulitz – who was dressed as a huge egg – and his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz – who resembled a unicorn in a pink and white furry outfit with a detailed face mask.

© Getty Images Leni Klum showed off her model figure in pink underwear

Heidi had teased her costume ahead of her party, telling Today.com that it was "very, very big and very colorful," as she strived to find another "unusual costume" that would stand out and differ from her previous looks.

Each year, Heidi's costume choices set the bar higher, and she never fails to outdo herself. From her metamorphosis into a bio-mechanical alien robot to becoming the werewolf from Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video – 2023 was no exception.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Leni Klum took inspiration from strawberries for her Halloween costume

Heidi looked incredible in a blue velvet bodysuit and mask complete with a yellow beak and feather embellishments that concealed her face. Going above and beyond, she hired 10 Cirque Du Soleil performers to pose behind her to create the illusion of the peacock's sprawling, vibrant train.

It took six hours for Heidi to transform into the majestic bird as she wanted to create "something very elaborate" after appearing to be disappointed with her "minimal kind of rainworm" costume from last year's event.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Leni Klum posed with her elaborately dressed family, including mom Heidi Klum

"Hair and makeup maybe took six hours, but really it was more in the planning, meeting with the artists, figuring out their costumes and makeup," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate, and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Heidi Klum was an elaborate peacock for Halloween

She added: "I started thinking about, what could that be? What thing could that be, what animal, what creature? I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up. And I wanted to make an art performance out of it."

Heidi has gotten her wish for her costume to be spoken about after sharing her hopes for people's reactions ahead of her big reveal. "For me, it's epic when all of a sudden GIFs are being made and everyone is talking about it, and it's in the news and people are laughing," she explained. "Then for me, it's like, 'okay, this was a very good one.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.