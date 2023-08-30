7 times Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dressed like they were definitely not going to the same event

Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber consistently put on a united front when they’re in the public eye. Whether it’s supporting each others business ventures, professing their love for each other, or sharing adorable BTS photos of their lives on social media.

But there’s one feature of this adorable relationship that doesn’t quite match, and we literally cannot stop thinking about it - their totally juxtaposing style agendas.

There have been numerous times where we honestly couldn't tell you what event they may be heading to. More is always more on Hailey’s agenda. Whether she’s on the red carpet or stepping out for coffee, the 26-year-old’s looks are always elevated with glamorous accessories, cool-girl trainers or a show stopping jacket (take her three oversized Saint Laurent coats, for example). Justin, on the other hand, has a noticeably more casual dress code for literally any occasion. They say opposites attract, right?

Sartorial fanatics were quick to point out their contradicting dress codes on August 28 when the two stopped off at Krispy Kreme’s flagship store in New York to promote Rhode’s new ‘Strawberry Glaze’ flavour lip treatment.

Hailey wore a stunning red Ermanno Scervino strapless mini dress paired with skyscraper crimson mules and a matching Ferragamo top handle bag - a fitting ensemble for both her brand’s new flavour and TikTok’s favourite ‘tomato girl’ summer aesthetic.

Supporting his wife, Justin wore grey jogging shorts, a grey zip-up hoodie without anything underneath and a pair of bright yellow Crocs - an outfit reminiscent of the kind we throw on when the food delivery driver texts to say he has arrived.

© Gotham Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the Rhose Strawberry Glaze launch in New York

At Hollywood's OBB Studios in Janurary, Hailey oozed sophistication in a black and gold ensemble complete with stilettos and slicked back hair (it's giving Sandy from Grease but make it 2023). Justin wore baggy light was jeans, a jumper from his label Drew, a pink beanie hat and green nike dunks.

© Jerritt Clark Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the OBB Studios in Hollywood in January 2023

One might have thought Justin would refine his signature style agenda to attend A) his wife's brand's party B) Princess Beatrice's go-to hangout spot in London. But, he stayed true to himself, wearing baggy khaki trousers, a leather jacket with a hoodie underneath and a cap, to Hailey's Rhode party to celebrate its UK launch. Hailey naturally looked effortlessly glamorous in a grey sequinned bandeau dress.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Justin and Hailey Bieber leaving the Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse in May 2023

Hailey was giving 'old money' in a black, head-to-toe Saint Laurent look complete with the most epic faux fur coat. Justin on the other hand, wore a colourful cardigan with a white tee underneath, a cap (of course), and the funkiest, oversized wraparound sunglasses. We honestly couldn't tell you if they were going to SoHo or the skate park.

© Gotham Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out in NYC in December 2022

To the Grammy's (yes, you read that right) in 2022, just wore an oversized grey suit with a white vest underneath and a fluorescent pink beanie hat. And yes, the beanie stayed for the red carpet too. Hailey looked ethereal in a dazzling off-white strapless maxi gown.

© Kevin Mazur Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th GRAMMY Awards in April 2022

Stepping out in California last summer, Hailey gave sultry cool-girl vibes in a black cut-out dress paired with hold-ups and her trusty loafers. Just paired light wash, flared leg jeans with a grey drew jumper and a mustard-coloured cap.

© BG020/Bauer-Griffin Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out in California in August 2022

Their opposing style agenda is nothing new. In 2021, Hailey oozed glam in a Barbiecore pink midi dress, matching heels and a dopamine inducing fluorescent orange bag. Justin opted for ripped jeans, and a red Drew jumper.

© Pierre Suu Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Paris in June 2021

We thought the key to a long-lasting marriage was to match outfits like Victoria and David Beckham, but the Bieber’s have proven that wearing ensembles at opposite ends of the fashion spectrum also works a treat.