6 mistakes that age you according to a fashion stylist

Fashion is totally ageless. If you've got a great eye for style and love clothes, you're always going to look incredible no matter what age you are.

Some of the most famous women in the world who are impeccably dressed are older. Think Celine Dion, Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianne Moore, Michelle Obama. They look utterly sublime. And of course, Anna Wintour, the editor of the most famous fashion magazine in the world, American VOGUE, is 74 years old.

WATCH: How Demi Moore Is Still Age-Defying In Her 60s

However, there are some things that many of us are guilty of doing with our outfits that can make us look older, so we called in an expert! Julie Player, a fashion editor and wardrobe stylist with over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry, spills the beans on the fashion faux pas that are ageing us, without us even knowing it.

Julie, who also styles for TV and high street brands, explains: "I’m a great believer in women wearing whatever they chose, if it makes you happy and feels great then it’s the perfect outfit for you. However, if you are looking into your wardrobe each day and finding it uninspiring, and your clothes are making you feel dated and dull, you are probably making some fashion errors that can be easily rectified.

"What you choose to wear can reflect your outlook on life, and who wants to look old, tired or boring?"

1. Wearing the wrong colours

“Having your colours done” was big in the 80s and, thanks to TikTok, it’s popular again. If you have a favourite colour and love wearing it then go ahead, but there’s no denying that certain shades can make you feel drained and washed out.

© Instagram/julieplayerfashion Julie explains it's great to embrace bolder and brighter colours

As we age it becomes more important to embrace bolder and brighter colours. Neutral shades like grey and beige are dull and lifeless, avoid wearing anything that’s the colour of an old flannel! Classic clothes in neutral colours are essential for building a wearable capsule wardrobe but add some personality with pops of vibrant colour.

© Instagram/julieplayerfashion A well-fitting, little black dress is super flattering

If colour isn’t your thing and you prefer to dress in a more muted palette add interest by mixing your textures instead. For example, go for a cream satin shirt with navy velvet trousers or choose a black dress with lace details, rather than a plain one.

2. Wearing the wrong size

Don’t hide away in long droopy layers that will swamp your figure and make you look sloppy.

© Instagram/julieplayerfashion Great fitting blazers are key

Look in the mirror and be honest with yourself, what are your best bits? Show off the parts of your body that you’re proud of and make you feel confident. Invest in tailoring – a great fitting blazer over jeans will look more modern than a baggy cardigan.

3. Footwear - Choosing comfort over style

I’m too old to wear uncomfortable shoes and refuse to put myself in any pain for the sake of fashion! But, comfortable footwear doesn’t have to be frumpy.

© HBO MAX Sarah Jessica Parker is never out of her heels

Embrace the trend for trainers and go for a fun colour. Avoid clumpy sandals that fasten with Velcro!

4. Accessories – Don’t play it safe

Use your accessories to add a punch of personality to your look. Choose a bag in an interesting shape or colour and add jewellery that will start a conversation.

© Getty Bold accessories can really make an outfit - Iris Apfel was an incredible inspiration with this

When it comes to accessories, don’t be afraid to experiment with the latest trends and dip your toe into a look that you would ordinarily avoid – take some risks!

5. Is your underwear letting you down?

Wearing the right size of bra will literally lift you out of the doldrums.

Get fitted by a professional and make sure that you are well-supported and feel comfortable and confident. If you feel great under your clothes you will look great in them.

6. Frumpy frames

There’s nothing that will age you quicker than a pair of safe and boring reading glasses. Be adventurous with your frames and try a shape or colour that will work alongside a great haircut to make you look years younger.