Best tummy control swimsuits: The most flattering styles we love for 2024

I am a firm believer that everybody has a beach body and deserves to feel confident and comfortable whether seaside, poolside or just sunning in the garden. Enter cute, stylish and sexy tummy control swimwear that's comfy, has extra support and helps to make you feel like your best self.

Best tummy control swimsuits to shop now H&M tummy control swimsuit, £32.99 $44.99

Marks & Spencer Tummy Control Ruched Swimsuit, £32.50 $57.99

Simply Be Magisculpt High-waisted Twist Front Bikini, £52.99

Miraclesuit Illusionists Circe One Piece Swimsuit, £220 $180

Eomenie One Piece Cutout Swimsuit, From £34.19 $35.99

Cupshe Ruffled Tummy Control Bathing Suit, £29.99 $34.99

Delimira Women's Plus-Size Zip-Front Shaping Swimsuit, £38.99 / $39.99

I've long been a fan of shapewear-style swimsuits – they help highlight your best assets, no matter what age or stage of life you're in, even post-pregnancy and menopause.

If you want to make the most of your curves, I've tracked down a whole range of fabulous swimwear that has a supportive shapewear effect from popular retailers and brands, from Marks & Spencer to H&M.

How I chose the best tummy control swimsuits

I've trawled through hundreds of tummy control swimsuit styles to find the best looks that are flattering, well-made and have a great fit. While we here at HELLO! aren't able to try on every swimsuit in this edit, we only chose swimsuits that ticked the following boxes:

Style: While more staid styles might be the taste of some, we decided to look for trendy swimsuits with not just tummy control but also a chic, fun or sexy silhouette - and in some cases, all three!

While more staid styles might be the taste of some, we decided to look for trendy swimsuits with not just tummy control but also a chic, fun or sexy silhouette - and in some cases, all three! Price: We included swimsuits from various price points with the aim to have tummy control options for every budget.

We included swimsuits from various price points with the aim to have tummy control options for every budget. Popularity: Having written about swimwear for HELLO! Online for years, I have studied the numbers and know the types of looks our readers want and love - and there are some swimsuit looks and brands that have proven to be winners time and time again.

Having written about swimwear for HELLO! Online for years, I have studied the numbers and know the types of looks our readers want and love - and there are some swimsuit looks and brands that have proven to be winners time and time again. Flattering fit and details: I personally shop tummy control swimsuits for myself, and I've made sure to include swimsuits from different compression levels, from light compression to shapewear-style looks, as well as swimsuits that have good coverage and support. In as many cases as possible, I've focused on swimsuits with details you can adjust so you can find the best personal fit for your unique body, like a zip front or adjustable straps.

So if you’re ready to take the plunge, take a look at where you can buy the best tummy control swimsuits of 2024.

