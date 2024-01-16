Best tummy control swimsuits: The most flattering styles we love for 2024

I am a firm believer that everybody has a beach body and deserves to feel confident and comfortable whether seaside, poolside or just sunning in the garden. Enter cute, stylish and sexy tummy control swimwear that's comfy, has extra support and helps to make you feel like your best self.
I've long been a fan of shapewear-style swimsuits – they help highlight your best assets, no matter what age or stage of life you're in, even post-pregnancy and menopause.
If you want to make the most of your curves, I've tracked down a whole range of fabulous swimwear that has a supportive shapewear effect from popular retailers and brands, from Marks & Spencer to H&M.
How I chose the best tummy control swimsuits
I've trawled through hundreds of tummy control swimsuit styles to find the best looks that are flattering, well-made and have a great fit. While we here at HELLO! aren't able to try on every swimsuit in this edit, we only chose swimsuits that ticked the following boxes:
- Style: While more staid styles might be the taste of some, we decided to look for trendy swimsuits with not just tummy control but also a chic, fun or sexy silhouette - and in some cases, all three!
- Price: We included swimsuits from various price points with the aim to have tummy control options for every budget.
- Popularity: Having written about swimwear for HELLO! Online for years, I have studied the numbers and know the types of looks our readers want and love - and there are some swimsuit looks and brands that have proven to be winners time and time again.
- Flattering fit and details: I personally shop tummy control swimsuits for myself, and I've made sure to include swimsuits from different compression levels, from light compression to shapewear-style looks, as well as swimsuits that have good coverage and support. In as many cases as possible, I've focused on swimsuits with details you can adjust so you can find the best personal fit for your unique body, like a zip front or adjustable straps.
So if you’re ready to take the plunge, take a look at where you can buy the best tummy control swimsuits of 2024.
Best tummy control swimsuits to shop now
TRENDING: Marks & Spencer tummy control swimsuit
Editor's note
"I can tell you from experience that HELLO! shoppers LOVE an M&S tummy control swimsuit, and this season’s version is currently trending on the Marks & Spencer website. I recommend shopping quickly as they often sell out, and while re-stocking does sometimes occur you may not want to take the chance!
If you're not into black swimsuits, I advise checking out the full range of M&S tummy control looks, they're too good to miss. Including a £59 two-pack, perfect to stock up for your next holiday."
The details
- Colourways available: Black
- Sizes: 8 - 24
- Bust support: Padded, non-wired
- Composition: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane (exclusive of trimmings), Lining - 100% polyester, Mesh - 87% polyamide, 13% elastane, Padding - 100% polyurethane
- Care: Wash at 40°C delicate
Made from recycled nylon and featuring M&S’ Magic 360 Control as well as adjustable straps, the ruched front and cross-over design make this best-selling swimsuit one of the most flattering silhouettes you can find.
H&M tummy control swimsuit
Editor's note
"If you're like me, you can't resist the affordable and always on-trend looks at H&M. But did you know the Swedish retailer has its own line of shaping swimsuits? Like H&M's main collection, the stylish seasonal tummy control swimwear won't break the bank."
The details
- Colourways available: Black, Navy Blue
- Sizes: 4 - 22
- Bust support: Cups with removable inserts
- Composition: Shell - Polyamide 64%, Elastane 36%; Lining - Polyester 88%, Elastane 12%. Partially made from recycled materials
A snug-fitting v-neck swimsuit with a chic knot, this one-piece has adjustable straps and silhouette-optimising details, like a shaping effect at the waist and medium back coverage. Note that shoppers say the fully lined one-piece runs a bit small for size.
CUPSHE tummy control swimsuit
Editor's note
"Cupshe's ultra-flattering swimsuit has gone viral - it has more than 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The back of this one-piece is to die for, with a sexy lace-up look. It's such a hit with shoppers, with one saying, 'I'd been struggling with self confidence but I felt amazing as soon as I put this on.'"
The details
- Sizes: XS-XXL
- 25 colours and prints available
- Fabric: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex
This tummy control one-piece swimsuit features a trendy ruffled plunge neckline, lace up back and a snug, supportive fit throughout the torso - it’s designed to give you a fabulous, flattering look.
Miraclesuit slimming swimsuit
Editor's note
“Just because you’re looking for a tummy control swimsuit, doesn’t mean you have to give up on sexy details. I love the mesh panel in this Miraclesuit look - a nod to the cutout trend. It’s very snug though, shoppers recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit."
The details
- Sizes: 6-16 US
- Colours: Nova (teal), Black, Sumatra (brown), Olivetta (olive green)
- Fabric: 69% Nylon, 31% LYCRA Spandex
This Miraclesuit one-piece is designed to accentuate your bust and minimize your waistline - it has a v-neckline, soft cup bra, a scoop back and moderate cut leg.
Amazon bestseller: Eomenie tummy control swimsuit
Editor's note
“Hi, Barbie! If you love a bold and glam beach look, this top-rated Amazon best-seller with a peek-a-boo faux-bikini style is for you. It runs up to size 22-plus US, and if you’re not into pink don’t worry - it comes in over 30 colour combinations from colour block to prints.”
The details
- Sizes: XS - 22-plus
- Colours: 30+ colour and print combinations
- Fabric: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex
A criss-cross one-piece bathing suit with a two-piece illusion, with flattering ruching at the waist, a high cut design, and adjustable straps and padded support for a better fit at the bust.
Amazon Plus-Size Tummy Control Swimsuit
Editor's note
”Amazon is an all-around great place to find sculpting swimsuits from both unknown and top swimwear brands. We had to include this eye-catching zip-front plus-size look that has a 4.4-star review average with more than 3,500 five-star ratings.”
The details
- Colourways available: 9 colours, 4 prints
- Sizes: 10-28
- Bust support: Built-in bra
- Composition: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane
This Delmira one-piece features a built in bra, flattering rouching, a high-rise back and lower cut leg for more coverage - but a front zipper so you can show off as much or as little cleavage as you want.
MAGISCULPT tummy control high waisted bikini
Editor's Note
“If you’re looking for something with bust support, check out Simply Be's Magisculpt Swimsuits, with underwire and tummy control. I particularly love the possibilities of the mix-and-match underwire bikini tops and briefs. The look is super flattering, with Old Hollywood pin up vibes, and shoppers give the pieces top ratings.
In the US, shop a similar tummy control bikini looks with mix and match options at Swimsuits for All.”
The details
Magisculpt bikini top
Magisculpt bikini brief
SimplyBe’s Magisculpt twist front, wired bikini top boast serious bust support - and the matching briefs from the collection also feature the line’s signature power mesh fabric for a firming effect.
NEXT tummy control swimsuit
Editor's note
“With affordable prices and up-to-the minute styles, Next’s tummy control suits are some of the most popular to shop. The convertible looks are great - just remove the straps and you have a bandeau swimsuit for line-free tan.”
The details
- Colours: Green Leaf Scenic Print, White/Blue Floral
- Sizes: 6-26, Tall also available
- UPF rating: 50+
Featuring adjustable and removable straps, this print one-piece tummy control swimsuit also includes figure-flattering details, like ruched high legs, side-tie details and tummy shaping mesh.