Exclusive: Vanessa Williams teases new details about The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical

Camera shutters click furiously as paparazzi shout: "Vanessa! Vanessa, over here!" when singer and actress Vanessa Williams steps into the spotlight just before Pamella Roland's fashion show at the famous Rainbow Room, on the 65th storey of the Rockefeller Center in New York.

© Rommel Domano Vanessa, Georgie and Amy brought star power to the event

Vanessa, wearing a bejewelled pink Roland suit, is flanked by Georgie Buckland and Amy Di Bartolomeo (also decked out in head-turning numbers by Pamella), the young actresses who play her assistants in the forthcoming stage production of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

The biggest debut in London's West End this season, with new songs by Sir Elton John – finds Vanessa stepping into the well-heeled shoes of Runway editor Miranda Priestly – played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film – wearing one glittery show-stopper after another by her longtime friend Pamella.

© Moviestore/REX Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt starred in the original film

"Yes, it's a musical, but I wanted to make sure there was a legitimate, couture fashion element – that was really important to me," says Vanessa when she and Pamella sit down to talk to HELLO! shortly before the fashion show.

In contrast to Meryl's outfits in the movie, created by Patricia Field: "Now, it's Vanessa's look. It's nothing like the movie. They're more dramatic," Pamella says.

© Rommel Domano Vanessa stepped into her character's shoes for Pamella Roland's fashion show

Some of the 11 numbers donned by Vanessa in the show come from the designer's archives; there are also brand-new pieces inspired by suits and gowns seen on the runway in recent years, and even originals from Pamella's own walk-in closet in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

While visiting her friend at home, Vanessa spotted a floral jacquard shawl collar coat that she wanted for the show. Pamella says: "She has to wear coats, because she needs to throw them on desks and throw them around in the show."

The pièce de résistance is a devilish ruby-red strapless gown paired with a ruby satin coat with sequinned lining. A similar look was in Pamella's runway show in September 2023, in a blush colour, with a different neckline.

© Matt Crockett Vanessa wears the stunning number during the musical

"It was stunning when it first came out," says Vanessa. "So we started settling on the right red, and then I tried that on and loved how it was timeless.

"It gave you the shape of the column dress, but it wasn't a cape; it was a gorgeous coat on top that looks like a cape. When it appears, I'm on top of the staircase and it's breathtaking."

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Meryl Streep originally starred as Miranda Priestly

It's a great example of why this collaboration, in Vanessa's mind, is a perfect pairing. "The looks have got to read in a 2,000-seat theatre – and Pamella's looks give drama," says the star, who has Grammy, Emmy and Tony nominations to her name.

"On the red carpet, you want to turn heads. I've worn her gowns at film festivals and the trains always look fantastic; you turn around and the photographers go crazy."

Beyond their shared love of fashion, they are both working mothers – Pamella has two daughters and one son, while Vanessa has a son and three daughters. "What really brought us closer was that we each had someone to complain about our daughters to," says the designer, as they laugh.

© Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo While the character of Andy Sachs is not very fashion-forward at first, she soon adapts to her job

"We're in a similar industry and we have a lot of fun," Pamella adds. "She's so easy-going. She always plays these witchy, bitchy women" – "Which you love!" Vanessa interjects – "but she's one of the kindest women you could meet."

It isn't the first time that Vanessa has played a fashion magazine editor. Portraying formidable editor-in-chief Wilhelmina Slater in hit TV sitcom Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010 makes her latest role "really easy to do", she says. "I had four seasons of training."

© Vivian Zink Vanessa has taken on similar roles in the past, including in Ugly Betty

So playing fierce women on stage and screen comes naturally. "I think it's partially in my bones, but a lot of sense memory, too," she says.

