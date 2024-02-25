Watch the iconic The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep reunited for an incredible reunion on Saturday February 24, as they presented the first award of the 2024 SAG Awards.

Meryl walked out on stage solo, while wearing Prada of course, before telling the audience that she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope, to which Emily and Anne walked out to cheers from the crowds, and handed her the glasses and the envelope.

Meryl Streep turns disaster into a The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the SAG Awards

"It is an age old question, where does the character end and the actor begin?" Meryl said, to which Emily responded: "Well as we see Miranda Priestley and Meryl Streep are like twins," referencing her iconic character from the 2006 film who was a tough and at times cruel boss.

As Meryl went to respond, Anne, in cerulean blue, jumped in and deadpanned: "No, no. It wasn't a question."

© Michael Buckner Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway speak onstage at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The group then announced Jeremy Allen White as the winner of Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Devil Wears Prada – which saw Meryl earn a SAG Award and Oscars nomination for her role as Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestley – followed Anne's character Andrea Sachs as she became Miranda's assistant and learned the brutal and cruel ways of the fashion magazine industry.

© 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada

Said to be loosely based on Vogue's Anna Wintour the film became a box office success and in the almost two decades since has become meme-worthy.

Barbie star Michael Cera kicked off the 2024 ceremony by telling us his experience of being an actor as a young child before passing the baton on to Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, who then handed the reins to Idris Elba, who opened the show by welcoming the guests to the 30th annual installment which is airing live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm EST from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.