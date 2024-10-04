Kelly Clarkson looks unreal in tiny black dress as she shares exciting career news

Kelly Clarkson had an announcement to share with her followers on social media this week, and it's happening soon!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host will be attending the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions ceremony in just a few weeks, where she will be not only performing, but celebrating the career of Foreignerlive.

The news was shared alongside a photo of Kelly looking stylish in a figure-hugging black off-the-shoulder dress.

Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

The caption read: "@kellyclarkson will join the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions stage to celebrate the wild career of @Foreignerlive. Don't miss music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, LIVE on October 19th on @disneyplus! #RockHall2024."

Fans were quick to have their say, with one writing: "She is going to slay this!" while another wrote: "Congratulations!" A third added: "Can't wait for this!" Many of the comments also pointed out that Kelly should be inducted too.

Kelly Clarkson looked stylish as she announced some exciting news about performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The American Idol alum has recently returned to work after a well-deserved summer off, with a brand new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She returned for a new season of the award-winning show on Monday September 23, and kicked it off with a special rooftop block party. Star guests included Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins, Percy Daggs IV, Lawrence The Band, and Kelsey Grammer.

© Getty Images Kelly recently kicked off a new season of her award-winning talk show

This season, some of the famous guests listed to appear on the show include Kristen Bell, Jim Carey, Colin Farrell, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban and Lily Collins.

The show will also be showcasing a new lounge decor, adding a stylish new look to the studio.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson with her famous guests during her new season premiere

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in 2019 and has won 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The star asked the producers if she could relocate following a difficult time in her personal life, which included her high-profile split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

Kelly revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly moved to NYC with her two children in 2023

Accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."