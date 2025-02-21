Style insiders share the item they won’t be without at fashion week

Besides the runway, every season the fashion week street style scene offers a preview of up-and-coming trends. From stylists to models, and buyers to content creators, fashion insiders flock to the four cities in their best looks, serving the coolest outfit inspiration and setting the new sartorial agenda.

While some go sophisticated and chic and others opt for a fresh, vibrant aesthetic, many of them have that one favourite accessory that goes with them everywhere. We spoke to four of the most stylish fashion week attendees and asked them to share the item they won’t be without.

Leonie Hanne

Model & Content Creator

"A statement pair of sunglasses, whether it’s a tinted lens or an interesting frame, really does elevate any look. This zebra printed Celine pair has just arrived in my wardrobe and I debuted them during New York Fashion Week. Animal print is a hot trend this season, one I predict will stick around!"

Marlies Pia Pfeifhofer

Model & Content Creator

"My Porte Bonheur necklace by my designer friend’s brand from New York, Marlo Laz. It’s a friendship necklace I got together with my best friend at Paris Fashion Week a couple of years ago."

Zeena Shah

Stylist, Author, Presenter & Designer

"I won't be without my black quilted Chanel loafers, they're the perfect addition to any fashion week outfit, they work with everything! Not only are they super comfy for running around town to shows, they're incredibly chic and really elevate the most simple outfit and add to the most bonkers one."

Beka

Singer & Content Creator

"These sensational glasses from Paloceras go with me everywhere. They gave me a pair and a pair to gift to Nile Rogers as I was interviewing him and wanted to give the King of glasses some fabulous ones! I wear them every day now and I think it's purely because they give me major 'Edna Mode' energy."