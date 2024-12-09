Sculptural jewellery: The knockout trend we can’t get enough of

Fashion trends are, so we’re told, cyclical, and as we navigate a new season it would be easy to rely on the tried and tested accessories we roll out at this time of year. But there’s a new jewellery trend breaking the mould, and it’s the most wearable way to elevate your winter style.

From Loewe to Chloé, sculptural jewellery took over the runway in its bold, yet quiet design. Spotlighting artistic, oversized shapes, wearable art has trickled down from the catwalks to the high street.

Tom Ford autumn/winter 2024

Designers including Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta punctuated their fashion with abstract, chunky pieces in gold, silver, and matte finishes. Geometric twists and conceptual shapes took the limelight, with oversized earrings, wave-shaped bangles and heavy set, polished metal stones hanging from a fine chain or leather rope.

Bottega Veneta autumn/winter 2024

Sculptural jewellery is the melding of futuristic yet vintage, an objet d’art if you will. An easy way to elevate an outfit, the style is as at home with going out outfits as it is casual daywear. Nothing looks as chic as a black turtleneck and a big, eye-catching earring, or a denim shirt offset with a stack of moulded bangles or a hero cuff.

Swap dainty chains and huggies for these oversized pieces; use Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings, arguably the earring shape of the last year or two, as your reference point. It’s about embracing the asymmetrical yet leaving room for the artfully misshapen, at times irregular and at times perfectly balanced.

Sophie Buhai's silver cuff ring

Embracing the look is easy as demi-fine jewellery brands have been quietly tapping into the look for the past few years. Inspired by Dante, British brand Alghieri’s handcrafted jewellery is like miniature sculptures, while Daphine leans into a more polished, industrialist version of the trend. Alexis Bittar has cornered the market on wavy, molten shapes and the New York based jewellers' pieces are often paired with semi-precious stones.