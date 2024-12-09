Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sculptural jewellery: The knockout trend we can’t get enough of this winter
Subscribe
Sculptural jewellery: The knockout trend we can’t get enough of this winter
Sculptural jewellery runway trend
Black Hello! Luxe logo

Sculptural jewellery: The knockout trend we can’t get enough of

Sculptural jewellery comes runway-approved this party season

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
17 minutes ago
Share this:

Fashion trends are, so we’re told, cyclical, and as we navigate a new season it would be easy to rely on the tried and tested accessories we roll out at this time of year. But there’s a new jewellery trend breaking the mould, and it’s the most wearable way to elevate your winter style.

From Loewe to Chloé, sculptural jewellery took over the runway in its bold, yet quiet design. Spotlighting artistic, oversized shapes, wearable art has trickled down from the catwalks to the high street.

Tom Ford autumn/winter 2024
Tom Ford autumn/winter 2024
Tom Ford sculptural jewellery

Designers including Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta punctuated their fashion with abstract, chunky pieces in gold, silver, and matte finishes. Geometric twists and conceptual shapes took the limelight, with oversized earrings, wave-shaped bangles and heavy set, polished metal stones hanging from a fine chain or leather rope.

Bottega Veneta autumn/winter 2024
Bottega Veneta autumn/winter 2024

Sculptural jewellery is the melding of futuristic yet vintage, an objet d’art if you will. An easy way to elevate an outfit, the style is as at home with going out outfits as it is casual daywear. Nothing looks as chic as a black turtleneck and a big, eye-catching earring, or a denim shirt offset with a stack of moulded bangles or a hero cuff.

Swap dainty chains and huggies for these oversized pieces; use Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings, arguably the earring shape of the last year or two, as your reference point. It’s about embracing the asymmetrical yet leaving room for the artfully misshapen, at times irregular and at times perfectly balanced.

Model wearing Sophie Buhai silver ring and a blue shirt
Sophie Buhai's silver cuff ring
Silver abstract shape ring from Sophie Buhai

Embracing the look is easy as demi-fine jewellery brands have been quietly tapping into the look for the past few years. Inspired by Dante, British brand Alghieri’s handcrafted jewellery is like miniature sculptures, while Daphine leans into a more polished, industrialist version of the trend. Alexis Bittar has cornered the market on wavy, molten shapes and the New York based jewellers' pieces are often paired with semi-precious stones.

A person wearing a structured brown leather jacket with a striking sculptural gold bracelet peeking out from under the sleeve. The bracelet has an irregular, molten-like texture, creating a bold and artistic statement.

Loewe Pleated Fan Cuff

Hand pleated by artist Lynda Benglis as part a special collaboration, Loewe’s cuff can be stacked or worn alone.

£3,250 at Loewe

Elsa Peretti necklace

Elsa Peretti Necklace

With natural contours and a simple, smooth shape, this bean necklace has an organic, sculptural vibe and yet is easily wearable whether day or night.

£1,150 at Tiffany

Khaite earrings

Khaite Amato Earrings

Sculpted to follow the curve of your earlobe, Khaite’s earrings are the statement your minimalist knitwear has been crying out for.

£870 at Net-a-Porter

Isabel Marant Bracelet

Isabel Marant Cuff

Isabel Marant’s SS25 cuffs were the accessory of the show, worn on the wrist or the forearm. The high-shine finish elevates, while the easy opening means you can wear it wherever.

£655 at Net-a-Porter

Sophie ring

Sophie Buhai Silver Ring

Like a cuff for your finger, this solid silver ring takes inspiration from fluid shapes. We’d style it solo, and wear whatever the occasion.

£620 at Net-a-Porter

Cult Gaia Lola Earrings

Cult Gaia Lola Earrings

These are hoops 2.0, with their oversized structural round shape. Wear with your LBD or keep things simple with jeans and a tee.

£235 at Farfetch

Chloe bracelet

Chloé Cuff Bracelet

The textured yet polished appeal of Chloé's in-demand cuff makes it a forever piece that's both on-trend but classic too.

£475 at Chloé

Aquazzura earrings

Aquazurra Alex Earrings

Aquazurra's Alex earrings tap into the trend with their abstract curves, bold shape and uber polished finish.

£470 at Net-a-Porter

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More