Inside the dazzling world of AW25 high jewellery: The most exquisite pieces of the season

As the world’s top fashion houses unveiled their autumn/winter 2025 couture collections in Paris, the city also played host to the latest high jewellery presentations. Behind closed doors in salons, hotels and rooftop suites, brands revealed their latest creations.

This season, nature emerged as a recurring muse, with flora, fauna and celestial motifs reimagined in new ways. Archival references were brought into the present, while sculptural forms and a sense of movement lent drama and dimension. From storied maisons to rising stars, these were the high jewellery collections that dazzled Paris.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Parisian jeweller Messika has taken a new direction with Terres d’Instinct, a high jewellery collection inspired by the landscapes of Namibia. From the shifting sands of the Namib Desert to the silhouettes of lions and cheetahs, the designs are bold and graphic, with twinkling diamonds sometimes matched with coloured gemstones. At its Paris flagship, Gucci revealed new additions to Labirinti Gucci, continuing its Italian garden in bloom. A necklace set with rubellite tourmalines and tsavorites echoes trellis patterns, while the Marina Chain appears in a parure featuring rubies, sapphires and tsavorites in a soft gradient.

Japanese jeweller Tasaki took an elegant, pared-back approach with its latest haute joaillerie collection shaped around five gemstones. Emeralds, rubies, sapphires, pearls and white diamonds each anchor a themed set - from the clean lines of Rouge Sublime to the soft contrast of pearls and yellow diamonds in Grâce Éternelle. Pomellato’s Collezione 1967 revisits three decades of design with sculptural chains, rich colour and unmistakable Milanese flair. A highlight is the Cascade necklace, with twin diamond-set chains flowing around a Ceylon sapphire like a frozen waterfall. Elsewhere, a supple tanzanite necklace, set with a 55.96ct stone, wraps elegantly around the neck, blurring the line between metal and fabric.

Dior's Diorexquis, created by French designer Victoire de Castellane, unfolds across three seasonal chapters - from winter’s opulence to spring florals and sunlit summer tones. Opals, onyx and diamonds are layered into rich compositions, with standouts including floral earrings, a golden-hour necklace and stained-glass effects created through colour, light and lacquer. Graff marked its founding decade with 1963, a graphic, diamond-led suite channeling the spirit of the Swinging Sixties. More than 129 carats of oval, baguette and round diamonds form hypnotic, concentric ovals across a necklace, bracelet and earrings, finished with a subtle flash of emerald pavé - a nod to the house’s signature green.

Chanel reimagined its house founder’s most iconic motifs with Reach for the Stars, a high jewellery collection built around comets, lions and, for the first time, wings. The Wings of Chanel necklace unfurls diamond wings around the neck, centred on a Padparadscha sapphire, while Dreams Come True pairs a 6.06 ct diamond with black-coated-gold chains and a cascade of diamonds. Detachable pendants, lion-head motifs and pear-shaped diamonds, meanwhile, bring red carpet drama to the collection. While many maisons chose Paris, Louis Vuitton brought high jewellery spectacle to Mallorca with the unveiling of Virtuosity at the 14th-century Castell de Bellver. As the sun set over the candlelit courtyard, models in custom Nicolas Ghesquière gowns showcased 110 one-of-a-kind creations. Split into twelve themes, the collection charted a journey of creativity culminating in the Eternal Sun necklace, set with 27 perfectly matched yellow diamonds and a 14ct centre stone, crowned by an LV Monogram Star-cut diamond.