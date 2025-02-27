Cath Kidston gifts will delight this Mother's Day – 15 fashion and homeware items we're giving

Known and loved for its distinctive and decorative prints, Cath Kidston has become synonymous with Great British design.

Now available to shop at Next, the whimsical new SS25 collection is “unapologetically feminine and proudly floral”, making it an ideal destination to find Mother’s Day gifts.

Inspired by wildflowers and vintage fabrics from a rich 30-year history, Cath Kidston's new collection features homeware, accessories, and nightwear, all adorned with beautiful prints.

Expect to see polka dots, unique patterns, and a variety of beautifully hand-painted floral designs on backpacks, bags, lampshades, rugs and armchairs, alongside sofas in lush pastel tones and on-trend stripes.

Inspired by female trailblazers throughout history, the SS25 collection also pays homage to the Nine Muses of Greek mythology, adding a thoughtful touch to gifts for the mother figure in your life, and celebrating strength and courage.

Give the gift of slumber with a dreamy new bedding set or pyjamas in airy cotton, or match with a mini-me in a ditsy floral dress. Alternatively, indulge her hosting skills with aprons, oven gloves, tea towels and tableware decked out in delightful botanical prints.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 30 March this year, and whether you’re showing gratitude to a mum, auntie, grandmother, sibling, godmother or caregiver, she’s sure to be enchanted by a new fashion or homeware item from the collection.

We’ve selected 15 of our favourite picks to inspire your gift giving this spring…

Shop the best Mother’s Day gifts from Cath Kidston:

1/ 15 Red Floral Hand Bag Vase The Cath Kidston signature bookbag is reimagined as a ceramic vase, decorated with an archival Ditsy Floral print in red, pink and green. Showcase her bouquets on the day and beyond, or gift her this already filled with her favourite flowers. £25 2/ 15 Cream/Green Ceramic Orb Table Lamp Give the gift of homeware with this pretty lamp. Featuring an archival print reimagined with button roses and a delicate stripe, it has a ceramic base and a chic pleated shade, finely finished with a knotted bow.

£80 3/ 15 Pink and Cream 100% Cotton Cherry Picked Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set A new bedding set makes a welcome refresh for spring. Available in single, double and king, the enchanting hand-painted design of this duvet cover and pillow set features cherries on a vintage scarf-like motif, with a similar version of the pattern on the reverse. From £40 4/ 15 Pink Lily Of The Valley 100% Cotton Button Up Pyjamas Available in sizes 6-24, this pair of pyjamas comes in a limited-edition Mother's Day print, making it a timely gift. Adorned in gorgeous hand-painted Lily of the Valley blooms bound together with a single ribbon, the print has been created as an ode to a community of powerful women who inspire us. £64 5/ 15 Friendship Gardens Teacup And Saucer Set Of 2 In a set of two, these teacups and saucers feature Cath Kidston's Friendship Gardens collection. They bear a delicate soft scalloped edge and dainty floral motif, and are dishwasher and microwave safe. You and your chosen recipient will enjoy catching up over a cup of tea. £32 6/ 15 Multi 100% Cotton Icon Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set In a 180 thread count 100% cotton percale, this beautiful bed linen set showcases a print from the Cath Kidston archive, Icon Rose. The hand-painted pattern is perfectly complemented by a delicate embroidery stitch.

From £40 7/ 15 Ecru Icon Bunches Bucket Bag This stylish bucket bag has a contemporary, but feminine shape, complete with an adjustable tie opening and detachable crossbody strap to transform into a beautiful top handle bag. It features the Ecru Icon Bunches pattern and a lime green trim. £55 8/ 15 Pink Archive Ditsy Easy Adjust 100% Cotton Apron In 100% cotton, she can embrace culinary creativity with this Cath Kidston Archive Ditsy Easy Adjust Apron, featuring an easy-adjust fit for comfort, and large functional pocket for utensils and recipes, ideal for the domestic goddess. £25 9/ 15 White/Green Bouquet Vase In an elegant bouquet shape, this crisp white vase has green ribbon detailing and will be the perfect centrepiece for her Mother's Day flowers. She will treasure this keepsake for years to come.

£35 10/ 15 Navy Ditsy Ripstop Foldaway Tote Bag Crafted from durable nylon with reinforced handles, this ditsy bag is adorned in a new season print, and can be easily folded away, making it perfect for everyday errands and trips.

£28 11/ 15 Navy Lace Petals Slim Pocket Purse With card and coin slots, this zip-up purse is decorated with archive florals drawn in a lace style of dots and scallops. It's crafted from shiny coated cotton and will make a bright and beautiful addition to her accessories collection. £30 12/ 15 Animal 100% Cotton Button Through Pyjamas Available in sizes 6-24, this fun Leopard Wiggle Button Through Pyjama Set will ensure comfortable nights and joyful mornings. The classic Cath Wiggle print is reimagined for spring with a contemporary leopard spot and flowing floral pattern. Crafted in light cotton poplin with an elasticated waist, she'll be very grateful for the gift of a good night's sleep. £62 13/ 15 Cream Blue Feels Like Home Billie Mug Set Of 4 In a joyful Feels Like Home Hampstead Stripe pattern, this set of four mugs is dishwasher and microwave safe, and combines beauty and practicality. Add some charm to her morning routine with this useful gift. £40 14/ 15 Green Oranges 100% Cotton Paddington Short Pyjamas Set Celebrating Paddington's love for marmalade, this short pyjama set is crafted from soft woven cotton with a sunny all over orange and green print, contrast binding and waist tie. Available in sizes 6-22, it makes an ideal present as summer approaches.

£55 15/ 15 Pink Lily of the Valley Small Book Bag Bountiful bouquets of Lily of the Valley bound by hand-painted ribbon decorate this smaller book bag, new for Mother's Day. A symbol of luck and happiness, the delightful print appears on this mini version of the brand's bestselling book bag. It features a wipe-clean exterior thanks to the PVC-coated shiny cotton, and two grab handles. £20

Shop the new spring collection and more gifting ideas from Cath Kidston online at Next now.