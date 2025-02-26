Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm obsessed with Vogue Williams' chic cropped trench coat - and it's just £59 at M&S
Vogue Williams

I'm obsessed with Vogue Williams' chic cropped trench coat - and it's just £59 at M&S

A cropped trench is the look du jour

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Vogue Williams always finds the best pieces at M&S, and when I saw her in their new trench coat, I knew I had to have it.

The cropped style is so chic and looks far more expensive than its £59 price tag. Posing in an Instagram Reel, Vogue looked amazing, styling it with cropped wide-leg jeans and heeled mules.

Vogue posed in the cropped trench coat in an Instagram Reel© @voguewilliams
Vogue showed off the M&S trench coat in an Instagram Reel

The M&S Short Trench Coat is super soft as its made from 98% cotton, and it features the brand's signature innovative Stormwear™ technology, so it's weatherproof with a water-repellent finish.

It's cut in a classic trench style with features like a tie belt, epaulettes and a storm flap. Available in UK sizes 6-24, it also comes in navy.

M&S Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat

M&S trench coat

The trench is already trending online and has glowing 5/5 star reviews, although several customers suggest sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. 

"Fab little jacket, very stylish and modern," wrote one shopper. "I’ve given four stars only because it does come up big. I started with a 10 then ended up with a 6. So may need to include this in their description, but otherwise fab jacket. Love!"

While another said: "Great quality! Great style! Trench of the moment, but also a classic! Amazing!"

And one added: "Great coat, stylish and a good price. Would definitely recommend."

I love how Vogue and M&S both styled it with wide-leg jeans, but this trench would work with all denim, including a midi skirt. You could also dress it up with a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers.

It's a wardrobe investment as a trench never goes out of style and can be worn through the transitioning seasons. Everyone needs one in their wardrobe - even the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle have been spotted in multiple styles.

Marks & Spencer's is a modern update on the classic trench coat and not dissimilar from Burberry's new cropped trench jacket. If your budget is higher, the designer piece costs £1,450 and features the brand's iconic check cotton, which has lined their coats since the 1920s. It's cut to a relaxed fit and made from shower-resistant gabardine. 

Or for a mid-range price, I love the Bobby Jacket by Sézane. It also has a checked lining and comes with a tab at back to adjust the waist rather than a belt. It retails for £240 and comes in UK sizes 6-18.

