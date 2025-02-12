M&S just dropped a Chanel handbag lookalike for £45 - and I've spotted it on Frankie Bridge

Marks & Spencer is at it again with their designer handbag lookalikes, and this time it's a chain strap shoulder bag that's a dead-ringer for Chanel.

The affordable alternative to Chanel's iconic 22 handbag is just £45 (while the real deal will set you back £5,100), and it's both practical and chic. Even celebs are loving it, with Frankie Bridge spotted wearing the olive green version in one of her recent fashion round-ups.

© frankiebridge Frankie carried Marks & Spencer's Chain Strap Shoulder Bag in olive

The M&S shoulder bag features a spacious drawstring-effect main compartment secured with a magnetic fastening, plus an internal slip pocket to add an extra layer of organisation. It has a Chanel-esque chain strap and a sleek faux leather exterior to give it a luxurious look - but without the hefty price tag.

Available in both classic black or olive, you can currently shop it online at M&S, but it's selling fast.

The minimalist design of this bag makes it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Wear it with barrel-leg jeans and a cool jacket like Frankie, with a tailored blazer and trousers for a sophisticated office look, or with a little black dress for an evening out.

Its neutral colour options mean it will complement so many pieces, adding a touch of elegance to both casual and formal outfits. Made from 100% polyurethane, it's durable and easy to maintain.

Chanel's £5,100 handbag

M&S customers have praised the bag for its stylish design and practicality, however they both agreed the length of the strap isn't the most versatile.

"Good style and function for a big bag," wrote one. "Please make a longer strap to switch for crossbody wearability too."

While another added: "Something about this bag kept creeping into my mind. Today I went into my local store to have another look and made my purchase. I agree with the previous review, I’d like a slightly longer strap making it longer on the shoulder, especially useful when wearing with a winter coat. That said, I wouldn’t want a crossbody in this style, possibly because of the bag size it would look strange hanging off me as I’m short. For the price I love it, possibly I’d prefer it in leather. That said, it does look good."

Launched for spring/summer 2022, the Chanel 22 was named after the year it was created and has since been seen on the arm of Kendall Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, and Emma Roberts. It immediately became one of the most popular bags of the season and was later released in more styles from velvet to sequin.

It's many practical elements likely spiralled it's success as the antithesis to the ultra mini bag trend we've seen over the last few years. Super cute but not so functional.